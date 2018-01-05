Solwezi-Chingola Road Will Be Ready In June – Mateyo

North Western Province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo has disclosed that the construction of the Solwezi-Chingola Road is expected to be commissioned in June this year.

Mateyo said government was aware of the challenges motorists were experiencing on the road and had prioritized its construction to ease movement of goods and services in boosting economic activities.

“The completion of the Solwezi-Chingola Road which has been the talk of the day by many people in the province will be commissioned by June this year. In addition to the completed 5km stretch Solwezi Independence Avenue dual carriageway will also be commissioned,” Mr Mateyo said.

He said government had embarked on various development projects in the province of which most of them were nearing completion.

Mateyo stated that the construction of the presidential hammer meal plant located in all districts in the province, the connection of the province to the national electricity grid are among projects the government was working on.

“As a province we had been depending on thermo powered generation that has resulted in the promotion of local production industries but for now we can safely say we are connected to the national grid which is another success scored by this government,” he added.

Mateyo further emphasized on people upholding moral integrity and respect in the manner they articulate and debate issues of concern more especially on public social media.

The former Zambia Police Inspector General has since warned civil servants involved in partisan politics to refrain, if not, resign as government will not exercise leniency and mercy on those that disregard the policy.