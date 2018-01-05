Today’s Picture: Patson Unites Kalu & Kamanga

Don’t they say a picture is worth a thousand words? Here success seems to bridge differences with 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year Patson Daka captured with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya.
Bwalya and Kamanga are half the time shadow boxing in the heat of football politics but Daka’s accolade seems to cool off the bad blood.
41 Comments
Charlesmicklay
It is one Zambia one Nation,I salute u young man.
Pamusebo
Congratulations young man. Remember to be displined all the times.
CHINKOLOKOLO
Congrats. B focused and displined player u ll c tomorrow my boy
pillars
Congratulations Daka
nine
Tapali fi bola fyonaulafye ulupiya
Makula aya
moses kamanga
mmmm dont be jelous
nshilimubemba
I wonder weather Kamanga has ever played football in zambia , if he has not !
Is it really the right thing to have him as the president of football?
Young Bwalya
Congratulations Patson you’ve made the nation proud
Jcm
Short reports by zambiareports.com
Lukwe M
Congratulations man, you’ve made country proud.
Trevor
Congratulations brother man continue with your hard work…
Limbikani zulu
That’s the way to go congratulations to u my brother patson daka….
diver
we ar one zambian lets coparate and focus on one thing thank u guys for your coparation ,kalu,kamanga nd daka,
Happy kakumbi
Congratulate my bro
patson
congr
Chona
Thumbs up young man and thanks be to you old men’s to come back to your Senses I mean KB and AK
young
Wow that’s the medicine of football, it brings people together.. Daka I see u man
Jonathan Kaemba Jr
Patson our heroe,,we luv u😘😘
Lennox Sims
Congrats award winner may your dreams and endeavors not end here I see a lot trophies coming your way God bless you
Christopher Kabwe
Congratulations,young man. You are a great player. You have made Zambia proud.
bravo
I knew you would get it my boy umwaaaah mwaaa thanx for once again putting Zambia on the world map.true Zambian spirit keep it and big congratulations.
WSM
Thanks brother,but do not associate or expose your self on the political podium.Many will hate you.Be for all Zambian.You are our proud.
LC
That’s a spirit of matured pipo
Peace Maker
Thanks under 20 stars , these guys actual united us at a time when we lost confidence in football, even now we surely banking on the same under 20 team to takes to Africa cup of nations. Just look back on the side of the senior chipolopolo , they messed up first opening matches for both world cup qualifiers and Afcon. Imagine we have to fuss in these under 23 now to help collect maximum points in Mozambique & Namibia,therefore, the under 40s should just retire and leave football to the energetic under 23 s .For those who do not agree wait and see the chan , we will not manage to even score a goal with these madalas.
Mabibo odesta
Congratulations Young man
A.J
Congrates bro!! You have done Zambia proud
Darious Bwalya
Congrats n continue working hard
Edward Nyirongo
well done to Partson Daka
Mubanga
Thank God for that,may God bless you & continue in the same spirit of God
Zed
Job well done daka
Zed
Job well done mr daka
King Davies
Well done I salute you
Bola nalesa
Congratulations my brother you have made us proud and the all Africa
bashi nathan
I love Mr kamanga,Mr bwalya,& patson Daka jrn for DAT picture
Fan
Congratulations patson for winning caf Africa young player of the year……work hard to win more
Gibson kaluba
That
Concerned citizen
That’s great patson may God bless you. congratulations. Ba Nine muletasha.
mweni
Congrates Mr man
Cosmas Kachomba Tembo
Congratulations bro
Mubbinho Moses
Daka show your talent and your skill,Let those who hiding there talent in drinking beer.
Chanshi Chatama
Congrats Patson Daka the sky is the limit