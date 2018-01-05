Today’s Picture: Patson Unites Kalu & Kamanga

  1. Home
Don’t they say a picture is worth a thousand words? Here success seems to bridge differences with 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year Patson Daka captured with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya.

Bwalya and Kamanga are half the time shadow boxing in the heat of football politics but Daka’s accolade seems to cool off the bad blood.

41 Comments

  1. Charlesmicklay

    It is one Zambia one Nation,I salute u young man.

    Reply

  2. Pamusebo

    Congratulations young man. Remember to be displined all the times.

    Reply

  3. CHINKOLOKOLO

    Congrats. B focused and displined player u ll c tomorrow my boy

    Reply

  4. pillars

    Congratulations Daka

    Reply

  5. nine

    Tapali fi bola fyonaulafye ulupiya
    Makula aya

    Reply

  6. nshilimubemba

    I wonder weather Kamanga has ever played football in zambia , if he has not !
    Is it really the right thing to have him as the president of football?

    Reply

  7. Young Bwalya

    Congratulations Patson you’ve made the nation proud

    Reply

  8. Jcm

    Short reports by zambiareports.com

    Reply

  9. Lukwe M

    Congratulations man, you’ve made country proud.

    Reply

  10. Trevor

    Congratulations brother man continue with your hard work…

    Reply

  11. Limbikani zulu

    That’s the way to go congratulations to u my brother patson daka….

    Reply

  12. diver

    we ar one zambian lets coparate and focus on one thing thank u guys for your coparation ,kalu,kamanga nd daka,

    Reply

  13. Happy kakumbi

    Congratulate my bro

    Reply

  14. patson

    congr

    Reply

  15. Chona

    Thumbs up young man and thanks be to you old men’s to come back to your Senses I mean KB and AK

    Reply

  16. young

    Wow that’s the medicine of football, it brings people together.. Daka I see u man

    Reply

  17. Jonathan Kaemba Jr

    Patson our heroe,,we luv u😘😘

    Reply

  18. Lennox Sims

    Congrats award winner may your dreams and endeavors not end here I see a lot trophies coming your way God bless you

    Reply

  19. Christopher Kabwe

    Congratulations,young man. You are a great player. You have made Zambia proud.

    Reply

  20. bravo

    I knew you would get it my boy umwaaaah mwaaa thanx for once again putting Zambia on the world map.true Zambian spirit keep it and big congratulations.

    Reply

  21. WSM

    Thanks brother,but do not associate or expose your self on the political podium.Many will hate you.Be for all Zambian.You are our proud.

    Reply

  22. LC

    That’s a spirit of matured pipo

    Reply

  23. Peace Maker

    Thanks under 20 stars , these guys actual united us at a time when we lost confidence in football, even now we surely banking on the same under 20 team to takes to Africa cup of nations. Just look back on the side of the senior chipolopolo , they messed up first opening matches for both world cup qualifiers and Afcon. Imagine we have to fuss in these under 23 now to help collect maximum points in Mozambique & Namibia,therefore, the under 40s should just retire and leave football to the energetic under 23 s .For those who do not agree wait and see the chan , we will not manage to even score a goal with these madalas.

    Reply

  24. Mabibo odesta

    Congratulations Young man

    Reply

  25. A.J

    Congrates bro!! You have done Zambia proud

    Reply

  26. Darious Bwalya

    Congrats n continue working hard

    Reply

  27. Edward Nyirongo

    well done to Partson Daka

    Reply

  28. Mubanga

    Thank God for that,may God bless you & continue in the same spirit of God

    Reply

  29. Zed

    Job well done daka

    Reply

  30. Zed

    Job well done mr daka

    Reply

  31. King Davies

    Well done I salute you

    Reply

  32. Bola nalesa

    Congratulations my brother you have made us proud and the all Africa

    Reply

  33. bashi nathan

    I love Mr kamanga,Mr bwalya,& patson Daka jrn for DAT picture

    Reply

  34. Fan

    Congratulations patson for winning caf Africa young player of the year……work hard to win more

    Reply

  35. Gibson kaluba

    That

    Reply

  36. Concerned citizen

    That’s great patson may God bless you. congratulations. Ba Nine muletasha.

    Reply

  37. mweni

    Congrates Mr man

    Reply

  38. Cosmas Kachomba Tembo

    Congratulations bro

    Reply

  39. Mubbinho Moses

    Daka show your talent and your skill,Let those who hiding there talent in drinking beer.

    Reply

  40. Chanshi Chatama

    Congrats Patson Daka the sky is the limit

    Reply

