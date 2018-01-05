ZRA Pounce On Illegal Mukula Enroute To China; Consignment Valued K6.6 Million

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has cornered 22 trucks ferrying mukula trees to China valued at K6.6 million.
This comes a few days after ruling Patriotic Front cadres intercepted six trucks ferrying mukula trees to China via Namibia.
The government has banned exportation of the mukula tree.
BELOW IS THE STATEMENT
4th January 2017.
The Zambia Revenue Authority has intercepted a total of 22 Mukula trucks worth 6.6 Million Kwacha.
Among them 3 trucks were intercepted in South Africa at Beit Bridge and are being brought back into Lusaka.
The Elite ZRA Anti-Smuggling Squad has been working with various security wings of government to make sure the contraband is brought back to Zambia.
The Authority has memorandum of understanding with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).
The Authority wishes to thank all the security wings for the help rendered to ZRA during this sophisticated assignment.
As an Authority we wish to make it very clear that we shall not tolerate any smuggling into Zambia and out of Zambia. ZRA has since forfeited these trucks to the state with immediate effect and the Commissioner General will soon be donating this Mukula Consignment to the state through ZAFFICO.
Issued By:
TOPSY SIKALINDA
Corporate Communications Manager
Zambia Revenue Authority
mengmoreler
Baning wat?bufi yimwe ba koswe u jst black blind us.
Sylvester moomba
Next you here these political thugs have stolen all confiscated mukula logs and exported same to satisfy their financial apetit to replace their past povercey.
Manjolo franco
Corruption will never come to an end,who cleared the trucks which went up to South Africa?
louise halw
How did these trucks leave Zambia in the first place. Its the big fish doing this business. We are sick and tired. You have stolen and its enough. Time will tell
kamdoti
Sleeping government . liars.pipo will die of hunger instead of cholera how long will you keep cleaning?fools . you report about 22trucks being intercepted,tell us how many you have allowed to go. We know your tricks.
acc
Let it be so. We hope ZRA won’t fall under influence of the well-known bunch of thieves.