Kazala, Siwale Get Reprieve As CAS Directs FAZ To ‘Reinstate’ Duo

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has consented to a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) compelling the association to reconsider the decision to expel vice-president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale.

According to a consent judgment entered between the two parties on October 30, 2017, CAS has ordered that the FAZ council gives Kazala and Siwale the right to be heard at this year’s annual general meeting.

The matter was presided by Manchester-based solicitor (lawyer) referred to as the Sole Arbitrator Mark A. Hovell.

Parties represented in the matter were Kazala and Siwale for the appellant while FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, general secretary Ponga Liwewe and head of the legal committee Sokwani Chilembo appeared for the Respondent.

“The parties have agreed to settle the proceedings of CAS 2017/A/5140 on the following basis:

“The Appealed Decision of the Council of the Respondent taken on 25th March 2017 to suspend and expel the Appellant from the Executive Committee of the Respondent be reconsidered,” the settlement reads in part.

CAS also ordered Kazala and Siwale to stay away from the FAZ executive committee until the matter was reconsidered by the council.

Further, all matters relating to the appeal were referred back to the FAZ council.

CAS also directed FAZ to write Kazala and Siwale within 14 days of the settlement to furnish them with a copy of the charges and supporting documents that Kamanga had given the council to arrive at the decision.

Within 28 days of receipt of the charges and supporting documents, Kazala and Siwale were to provide their response and any supporting evidence to the FAZ general secretary to be included as an agenda item for the 2018 AGM.

“The Council shall consider the motion to dismiss the Appellant from the Executive Committee of the Respondent at the March 2018 AGM.

“The Appellant [Kazala & Siwale] shall be entitled to attend the AGM and speak in his own defence,” the judgment reads.

FAZ have also been directed to ensure that Kazala and Siwale are duly accredited to attend the 2018 AGM and provided with sufficient security to freely participate in the meeting.