Poor Working Conditions At Jifumpa Mine Worries North West Minister

North Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has expressed displeasure at the poor working conditions at Jifumpa Mine in Kasempa District of North Western Province.

Kapita paid a prompt visit to Jifumpa underground copper mine after receiving a number of complaints from the members of the public in terms of mining compliance and safety conditions.

He was concerned with the destination for affluence from the mine that is physically causing environmental pollution in the area and also wanted to learn about labour issues for better condition of services among others.

Kapita was accompanied by UPND Kasempa area Member of Parliament Brenda Tambatamba.

Tambatamba said it was important that issues of mining compliance are adhered to safeguard the lives and interest of the workers.

Jifumpa underground copper mine is under the operation and management of a named Kitwe based Chinese company called Luida and offers a total number of 250 jobs for the local Zambians.

The company has a copper tonnage output of 8 tonnes per day when at its full production capacity.