CBU Crisis Haunts New Academic Calendar

The Copperbelt University Senior Administrative, Professional & Technical staff Union (CUSATSU) has threatened to join Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) to boycott the new academic calendar scheduled to start today due to none payment of salaries.

CUSATSU General Secretary Lukanga Kapeshi said the continued delay to pay staff at the Copperbelt University is becoming an issue of serious concern.

Kapeshi says unionised staff are being subjected to misery, ridicule and indignity due to their delayed salaries.

He said despite the union taking a consultative approach, management at the Copperbelt University has remained adamant to the issues and has hence taken advantage of the noble approach taken by not honouring their obligations of paying salaries on time.

“For many years we have endured this sadistic conduct but time has now come for us to take corrective approach to compel management to do what they were employed to do. Given the aforementioned scenario obtaining at CBU, we regret to inform management that if our salaries are not paid, our members will not participate in opening of the University,” he stated.

Kapeshi said workers solely depend on salaries for survivors and the situation at the Copperbelt University has led to misery for most staff without other means of survival.

He has called on other collaborating unions across the country to help in solidarity to condemn the truant management at the Copperbelt University.

Last week, CBAUA threatened not to be part of University Opening and has maintained its position until salaries are paid.