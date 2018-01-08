Hichilema Joins Cholera Fight

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has signed up for the fight against cholera.
Party president Hakainde Hichilema led some top officials in visiting some cholera affected areas and pledged to put up a team within his party to help in the fight against the scourge.
BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING:
Good evening fellow citizens,
Following our visit to some selected cholera centres in Lusaka yesterday, we have put in place a team that will be working in consultation with government health authorities that are combatting this cholera outbreak.
As a party, we have decided to commit ourselves to providing material support in fighting this outbreak which has so far claimed over 50 lives.
Further to our discussions with health authorities yesterday, we are waiting to hear from them on what we must make readily available to urgently support life. A team has been put together for this purpose.
We hope that our support will go a long way in mitigating some of the challenges that our health officials are facing as they battle this Cholera outbreak.
Have a blessed night,
HH.
23 Comments
MWALITETA
That’s my morally upright & ever sober minded one lncoming not only President of the mighty great Zambia but also Africa as a whole, that’s the way to go PRESIDENT-HH
Bravo, Abash Segregation, Abash political retorics & Aluta’conti’nuar UPND…
Bernhardt
Leader in the making, keep it up HH.
FuManchu
Way to go for anyone with resources to to contribute towards a common cause though rightfully the health authority should have not gone to sleep to the point of being reactive to the deadly scourge! For humanity’s sake may all with goodwill join hands and save lives! I hope when all is brought under control the Ministry of Health will with great humility pay gratitude to all helping hands without looking at faces!
God bless your heart and love toward your fellow human beings
God bless you for your heart and love toward your fellow human beings
Bishop
Thanks our President, for heart of Peace and mercy
Amagenge
This is an inspiring article than what appears on Lusaka Times on the same story. Thank you Zambia Reports for editing all the political rubbish included in the LT article.
Sj
Cleanliness is next to Godliness should be our slogan if indeed we call ourselves a Christian nation.
Basic hygiene should begin with self/home/surrounding/community.
Hacking out of litter out of moving cars/buses should long ‘ve stopped with the Keep Lusaka/Country Clean slogan started by former Presidents.
But it’s never to be, for it lacked authority to reinforce the slogan, there’s still not just Litter but Garbbage lying close to markets where food staff is sold in some places.
We wonder how our Lusaka city Council Task team has responded to the Cholera out break? Who had a snoring Mayor in broad daylight. (Not to faulter anyone for the pandemic).
When will we ever learn to manage waste, have sufficient water supply and keep clean? Some years back we had the Kanyama Disaster because of Cholera.Comment
prophet Shepherd Lytton
HH you our hope to change Zambia,
pontino jabulani
Thats the way to go.Like that u will c how people will like u.Not lungu this lungu that.
mulase
That is the best thing u have done Mr president HH I have always been criticizing u but this tym uuh I can’t never.May u continue doing so not only in this wonderful thing u have done but in every govt program.
Fulltime UPND
Not only a president, but you are also a child of God.God bless you ,the who Zambia is behind you my President. I’m humbled.
Ashbel Sibulwakabi
May God bless you for your heart and love toward your fellow human beings
Ntazana
Congratulations veto hh, continue saving lives.
NKUNIKA L
that’s the way to go about it… . the fight is for all zambians
lunaman92
nice one hh
Chitebeta
May the almight God bless you for that heart ,let people Nit see it as campaign I beg ,let’s save our brothers and sisters by supporting his decision.
Simon chitalu
I thank president hh for visited same cholara centre
poor pipo spokesperson
A good leader leads by example,and your contributions as a party in whole will go along way.We zambian’s have welcome your move Mr president,party,team and upnd family.MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD BE WITH YOU ALL.
Lloydnkowani
Zambia is for all Zambians no boundaries that is the way to go HH I like that and be blessed.
Gladys siamwindi
Thanks president hh that is the heart of Godly ness keep it up you are like the let Mandela
bravo
Thats a heart of a true leader having the interest and life of people at heart as first priority. Thankyou Mr President
Waiter
Am sure some of the opposition leaders will also join the big Opposition party to fight against cholera with the help of the government of the day well done UPND.
Clifford Mwansa
Thanks, to the upnd president to take part in this case of cholera outbreaking and all people who are helping our brethren God bless you.