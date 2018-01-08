Laura Miti: The Edgar Lungu Administration has Blood on its Hands

We have #cholera because we have a non-functional government that routinely chooses corruption, populism, patronage & dysfunction over citizen good. The PF government, with eyes wide open and surely aware of what the consequences would be, allowed perfect conditions for cholera to to exist in Lusaka as follows:
1. They allowed money due to the council from bus stops and markets to be stolen openly by their cadres,
2. For votes, they encouraged vendors to overtake the city knowing that there are no toilets
3. They ignored the criminal level of filth at Soweto market
4. They have routinely allowed money that could improve sanitation to be mismanaged. making mind boggling choices like #42For42, ambulances and mukula with scare resources that could have have fundamentally changed lives.
5. They have facilitated the brokenness in the economy that has resulted in so many surviving via a back-breaking, overcrowded informal sector.
Simply this government has been concerned only about getting and holding on to power for the sole reason of enriching their individual selves. Therefore the blood of every person that has died in this cholera outbreak, the hunger ravaging homes, the loss of millions in business in on the hands of every one in the Edgar Lungu administration. They have, in relation to citizen good, acted like ticks on an emanciated dog.
Written by Laura Miti
