Letter: Chaile Says Shutting Down Businesses Not The Answer To Cholera Situation

Who ever is advising govt or who ever is advising Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya must be out of his mind. What a hell boasting around that they have closed down Hungry Lion, Pick and Pay and other food outlets.
Government should realise that our economy is too infant or too small to be using emotions when handling such. Cholera is out of hand. You cannot be closing down such outlets like tu ntemba in streets.
Dr Chitalu should know that the bacteria that causes cholera vibrio cholerae is a very weak organism and part of its structure is composed of protein. Once the bacteria is exposed to certain temperature or heat, the protein gets denatured. That’s why health personals always encourage us to boil the water all the time, or warm our food before we ingest it.
All what the govt needed to do was to strengthen precautions in all food selling shops and outlets than close them down e.g. all food be sold warm or hot, workers wash hands every time and of course improve the general cleanliness in and around the shops. Period.
The other mistake the government made was to destabilise the health sector which is the most sensitive ministry. Whoever is close to the President Edgar Lungu please advice him accordingly.
Those workers you fired and retired on national interest because they were perceived as pro opposition actually most of them were the most qualified and experienced to handle such disasters like cholera. Now that they were replaced with cadres and unexperienced individual I see cholera to get worse and worse. ..
Vincent Chaile
President radical revolutionary party RRP
31 Comments
sandy muna
True gvrtment shud condenser how those traders wil survive before shouting ther businesses & those workers in food outlets I support your view.
vincent
Commentyou are right …something wrong ….indeed.
Lungu
Please open schools bcz you will delay our payments of which you will not give us, the private school owners have refused to give us salaries for January saying that you haven’t worked for it.now what are we going to eat and pay rentals
samus
They must pay u
samus
They must us bafikala
f
We will die with anger in our own country
Skb
Why is it that this article smells DIRTY POLITICS from top to botom?
Lolo
The enemy is at work. Allow government to continue sleeping by the time they will wake up they will already in opposition infact a useless opposition.
J.L
Mr Chaile What U Thought Is Noble But Some Bussiness Are De Source Of Cholera
junta
Its like closing a stable wen z, horse, has already booted
Fulltime UPND
Mamamama!!!!the dullness of our leaders is finally to the trained persons.we are stuck no vision.
kaluba chali
Let them invest in these cholera free areas like mongu,mansa ,&Kasama.
Thambuli Major
Yaba sivithu
kaluba chali
Let them invest in these cholera free areas like mongu,mansa ,&Kasama.
misheck msiska
only If we can work together with our leaders hand in hand we can fight it and put everything in prayer there is nothing that God has failed…. peace be with you all my dear parents, brothers and sisters
samuel
Yes ma brother
simon
Open schools please
Thambuli Major
Lungu I support u as private teacher we Will b given forced transfers by landlords
Richard
when we saying, chipatepate party, at iyoo.
dwayne
OG plis open schools
Noahmwale
Let’s just work together not for political issues.
blessed son
They have even ban praying Zambians were are we going
chimwemwe
True, the govt should analyze this situation very careful with understanding.
extremist
This is not the time to point fingers or to be name calling let us work on personal hygiene and preventive measures I do not support the above article but the government could have only enforced hygienic practices to be followed by the people who work in this outlets and some businesses.
Eddie Palicha Kandesha
Am really saddened By what the govt has decided to do… How Do we survive like this😢 where do we get food from🙇🙇😤
kalu
and people shouldn’t be living with too many relatives this should be taken serious 😉
Philemon
Consider Others Be4 U Consider Urself. Dnt Be Political
samuel
We should pray to God, coz he knows everything.. We just have to work hand in hand and fight cholera…
AKA
Now is de government going to be dropng foods door by door coz pipo now ar suffering from to things hanger nd cholera pliz de shutting down of business is not a solution de solution is to increasing de salaries of council workers coz dey labour more than the salary dey get
ismu kb
ndeloleshafye
Vincent
for how long the schools will be closed???