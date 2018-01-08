Letter: Who Is Keeping Pres. Lungu Away From The Masses?

#MyPersonalView

“WE EXPECTED AN ADDRESS TODAY NOT PICTURES OF THE PRESIDENT.”

Today Monday scores of Zambians were waiting to hear the Presidents’ voice either on radio or TV not to see pictures. To hear him sound the alarm in both sound and picture making sweeping changes not only to cabinet but to the wider overall management of the country. Structural reforms in agriculture and his posture against these things that have taken center stage such as Cholera and the Crying Traders, Labour Matters, Army Worms and Corruption Allegations.

But fortunately for those appointed, which ever wisdom he used to appoint the same, is a debate for another day. But the President saliently did that behind closed doors, subjecting every Zambian to wait for ZNBC news to hear his voice probably in a less than two minute clip.

My honest opinion is the President has yet again missed a mouth watering opportunity not only to address the nation but to make popular decisions. A President elected on a popular majority of 50percent + 1 must from time to time identify with the popular majority.

For me the President has been insulated from reality and his party-PF. My most immediate humble advise to the Presidential handlers is that they must not delink the President from the party which is the reason he is President.

He is a politician and much of the reason why our former President Rupiah Banda lost in 2011 is because he lost touch with the party-MMD as according to Dickson Jere. RUPIAH BANDA was made too busy with the presidency and party matters he delegated.

The President is not a private individual but he is a partisan politician and PF concerns must form part of his top agenda items. The level of discontent among PF youths is increasingly supposed to be of his concern and every time the President gets an opportunity to address the nation he mustn’t shy away from those glaring realities.

At the rate at which we are moving I may need to agree with PF Die Hard Maxwell Chongu that there is urgent need for political reforms in the country otherwise I fear for myself.

I wonder sometimes does the President hear us, what mode of communication can someone use surely? First lady Esther Lungu and Tasila Lungu please help us. Who is failing our humble leader, is it the INTELLIGENCE or the walls at STATE HOUSE?

There is no where to hide, you jump on a taxi or a bus, everyone is complaining. In the hospitals and market places, people have missed their President and they don’t see or hear him directly unless through others. They miss their humble and poor President who lived among us. WHERE IS OUR PRESIDENT?

Prince Ndoyi

MMD Youth