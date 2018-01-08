Lusaka Residents Are Naturally Dirty – Kasama Youth

By Cynthia Chileshe

Kasama – Zambia.

OPEN LETTER TO ALL LUSAKA RESIDENTS

Hello Cholera Manufacturers

Greetings in the name of your cholera.

I write to express my disappointment with all of you Lusaka Residents whom i have found to be extremely dirty and irresponsible. This cholera of yoz which is ravaging our country including your Lusaka game park has been caused by you lazy pipo who are not taking care of your surroundings and places where food is prepared and kept. Where on earth can u be cooking and eating close to dirty toilets? Ati tuli mutauni????

You are the pipo causing economic sabotage in the country by delaying important schedules including opening of schools and colleges, courts and churches. Are we going 2 eat u???? Answer me u dirty pipo.

I supported late Sata, but i do blame him 4 allowing u to graze in streets of Lusaka. Gazetted markets would have been better 4 u not city streets. U are too dirty to be allowed in the capital streets. That’s why i admire men from cb than lusaka. I dont like dirty pipo who are only good at generating cholera and invite the army to fight 4 them. Thats why our soldiers are regarded weakest in Africa.

You are lucky that am not yet the republican president of this country otherwise i would have declared your town a ‘game park’ and ban u from travelling out of yo dirty town. The other option would have been to repatriate u out of Lusaka and bring in other pipo from clean provinces to occupy the city.

You have made Lusaka look like a game reserve because it is now more dirty than Kafue national park, ask Zawa; but thanks to soldiers who are collecting your dirty. U look clean on the streets but inside you are rotten. Worse yo residential areas. i hav never seen a capital city full of shanty compounds, no-wander cholera is still resisting. Our kasama is now one of the most clean towns in Zambia and we are proud of this achievement!!!

Lastly, stop coming to Kasama, pliz we don’t need yo cholera here.

If u ever bring yo cholera to kasama, u will regret being Zambians. Kasama is not ready for u, just continue choleraling your game parkss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nalanda napwisha, ashufwa patu noono napafingi ……….

Hope namumfwa tapali icibumba. Just change yo ways and we will be friends again.

C.C