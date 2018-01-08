Malanji Is New Foreign Affairs Minister

President Edgar Lungu has filled the void left by the dismissed National Planning minister Lucky Mulusa and Harry Kalaba who resigned as Foreign Affairs with Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme and Kwacha lawmaker Joel Malanji respectively.

The Head of State has sworn the duo at State House this morning urging them to get down to work quickly.

Kalaba resigned last week sending some tremors in the government but President Lungu has moved to seal the loophole.