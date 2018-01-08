  1. Home
Malanji Is New Foreign Affairs Minister

President Edgar Lungu has filled the void left by the dismissed National Planning minister Lucky Mulusa and Harry Kalaba who resigned as Foreign Affairs with Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme and Kwacha lawmaker Joel Malanji respectively.

The Head of State has sworn the duo at State House this morning urging them to get down to work quickly.

Kalaba resigned last week sending some tremors in the government but President Lungu has moved to seal the loophole.

  1. Emmanuel

    Sure sure

  2. JASON NYIRENDA

    ZR, which loopholes has the president sealed?

    • Dominic

      The loop hole of Ministerial positions going vacant for too long that would have created unnecessary speculation that PF has run out of professionals that can fill the positions.

  3. ps

    Great to keep moving

  4. prince

    May God heal our land

  5. sj

    Opportunity knocks but once make the best of your time as Foreign Affairs Minister. Hard work is the name of the game.

  6. yumbe

    No person is bigger than the government, anyway that’s my chagwa very focused president of this great nation

    • Fulltime UPND

      Which focused president I we chi yumbe? You forget that he once said that he has no vision for Zambia?

  7. Meeky bwalya

    ¿??????

  8. BASHI NCV

    Why choose MPs from same town?

  9. Fulltime UPND

    Wanya chikala this country is not for proved fools

  10. webster musonda

    Ambassador JM

  11. chokolo banda

    were are we going if grate people resign from the government God help our grate nation

  12. Fulltime UPND

    NO SENSE

  13. MK

    Comment Ok thats good

  14. junta

    Kalaba & mulusa, its good ridance they are not a fsctor

  15. Dominic

  16. Kunta Kinte

    Let’s wait & see

  17. Mwizyo

    #Yumbe. No indibid is bigger than the government indeed. It’s done and life must go on. Thanks my President.

  19. big katete

    Tiyeni mayo but tavutika

  20. Hachi

    That’s my president well done sir we are behind you and support you sir.

  21. Wise Me

    Go, Go HE President Edgar Chagwa Lungu you are the man of the moment, so cool and focused. One would have expected you to panic,and amazing how you made the resignation of Mr Harry Kalaba fizzle in thin air.

  22. Whycliff malambo

    Kaya kaya

  23. Kuwayawayafye

    Illegal president has no competent people,imagine ba chiteme is dull with a certificate in accounting bwafya

  24. lumbex

    Wishing them the best

  25. enock

    Lungu he failed feed Zambia at anymore nowarnder he is troublering people of Zambia kikikikiiii…..i

