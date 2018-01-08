Malanji Is New Foreign Affairs Minister

President Edgar Lungu has filled the void left by the dismissed National Planning minister Lucky Mulusa and Harry Kalaba who resigned as Foreign Affairs with Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme and Kwacha lawmaker Joel Malanji respectively.
The Head of State has sworn the duo at State House this morning urging them to get down to work quickly.
Kalaba resigned last week sending some tremors in the government but President Lungu has moved to seal the loophole.
Emmanuel
Sure sure
JASON NYIRENDA
ZR, which loopholes has the president sealed?
Dominic
The loop hole of Ministerial positions going vacant for too long that would have created unnecessary speculation that PF has run out of professionals that can fill the positions.
ps
Great to keep moving
prince
May God heal our land
sj
Opportunity knocks but once make the best of your time as Foreign Affairs Minister. Hard work is the name of the game.
Petros
Correct. A million %
yumbe
No person is bigger than the government, anyway that’s my chagwa very focused president of this great nation
Fulltime UPND
Which focused president I we chi yumbe? You forget that he once said that he has no vision for Zambia?
Meeky bwalya
¿??????
BASHI NCV
Why choose MPs from same town?
Fulltime UPND
Wanya chikala this country is not for proved fools
webster musonda
Ambassador JM
chokolo banda
were are we going if grate people resign from the government God help our grate nation
Fulltime UPND
NO SENSE
MK
Comment Ok thats good
junta
Kalaba & mulusa, its good ridance they are not a fsctor
Dominic
Kunta Kinte
Let’s wait & see
Mwizyo
Mwizyo
#Yumbe. No individual is bigger than the government indeed. It’s done and life must go on. Thanks my President.
big katete
Tiyeni mayo but tavutika
Hachi
That’s my president well done sir we are behind you and support you sir.
Wise Me
Go, Go HE President Edgar Chagwa Lungu you are the man of the moment, so cool and focused. One would have expected you to panic,and amazing how you made the resignation of Mr Harry Kalaba fizzle in thin air.
Whycliff malambo
Kaya kaya
Kuwayawayafye
Illegal president has no competent people,imagine ba chiteme is dull with a certificate in accounting bwafya
lumbex
Wishing them the best
enock
Lungu he failed feed Zambia at anymore nowarnder he is troublering people of Zambia kikikikiiii…..i