MoH Imposes Curfew in Kanyama

Kanyama Township will be in lockdown mode after 18:00 hours every day with government imposing a curfew.
Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the restrictions will be for five days with the view to halting the business activities that surface in the area once the military personnel leave.
Dr Chilufya said the vendors took over the streets once the soldiers deployed left their postings during the day.
He said the death count had reached 58 since the disease broke out in October 2017.
Dr Chilufya said the number of cases reported had now reached 2, 451.
He has also announced that bars will now operate from 11:00 hours to 19:00 hours during the period that cholera remained top of the health list.
9 Comments
Hotness
Very sad indeed, all what I say is there was a bit of negligence on the part of government when the first case was recorded.
mayembe
Ladies & gentlemen let’s thank what the goverment are doing to clean the lusaka town & how surrounding areas let’s keep our places clean,soldiers are doing very good job.may God protect the people of zambia & lets fighter this chima deases called cholera plz mwebantu
Aaron G Nyanga
i feel sorry for those who live in lusaka.a dirty town
Guzzler
Whilst the minister is addressing health problems can some serious consderation be given (by Councils) to Night clubs that ‘ve opened near residential areas selling Alcohol but purported to be Internet cafes, saloon or boutiques to residents? Polution by way of Music can be unbearable as it goes into the wee hours of next day. ( very difficult to be product next day)
When Guzzlers gather near our homes in numbers with their cars they’ve an attraction for petty crimes and car thieves. Comment
V.Kanjela
Dr Chilufya,just shut the bars open once a weekend to allow for take aways,it doesn’t make sense to accord those hrs to bars everyday and deny church gatherings which take less than 3hrs once a week .Besides, there is food sold in bars unlike churches,and people rate rarely migrate to congregate than to drink.Justify!!!
ked-sing
Improve the drainage system cholera will be eliminated
Chitambo zulu
no church service but u have allowed bar service?cloze de bar service
Maxwell
Personally i see it not sensible to ss why bars or night clubs should be operating even in that given time, because these are the places where so much gathering take places from, i understand its business but lets leave business here and get concerned about our lives when affected by this outbreak of Cholera, surely believe me bars operating at that given time its like now creating cholera spread centres… Some bars are so careless..
R4E
4 bars its at list 8 a day every day but what churches ?, where can this deases spread faster between a church once in week or bars every day for 8 hours
And I hope even mosques and traditional hospitals will be shut down till further notice or will be given stipulated time flame