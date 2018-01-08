MoH Imposes Curfew in Kanyama

Kanyama Township will be in lockdown mode after 18:00 hours every day with government imposing a curfew.

Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the restrictions will be for five days with the view to halting the business activities that surface in the area once the military personnel leave.

Dr Chilufya said the vendors took over the streets once the soldiers deployed left their postings during the day.

He said the death count had reached 58 since the disease broke out in October 2017.

Dr Chilufya said the number of cases reported had now reached 2, 451.

He has also announced that bars will now operate from 11:00 hours to 19:00 hours during the period that cholera remained top of the health list.