PF Official On Copperbelt Linked With NDC Move After Meeting Mwenya Musenge

Patriotic Front Copperbelt vice information publicity secretary Kelvin Sinyangwe has been linked to the National Democratic Congress party after photos of his private meeting with NDC founder Mwenya Musenge were circulated on Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups.
Sinyangwe, the former Kitwe Mayor and immediate past Kitwe District Chairman, was spotted meeting with the former Copperbelt Minister at the NDC secretariat in Kitwe District.
The situation has incensed some Patriotic Front members who have demanded for an explanation from their leadwer.
“These photos are very clear and we can’t allow such things to be happening. I think we need discipline, and I have information that he will be making an announcement soon to switch to NDC. This man has been with us and at no point have we suspected that he could do this,” one PF member complained.
Another member defended Sinyangwe.
“Maybe we should not judge him too soon, the best we can do is let the Provincial Executive summon him so that we can hear his side of the story because we cannot allow this to continue at such a time in the party,” another member said.
But when reached for a comment, Sinyangwe rubbished the stories circulating saying he had no plans ditching the ruling party for the NDC.
He said despite Musenge belonging to a different political party, the two were still friends and there was no need to panic or fear when they were seen together.
“Who said I want to join NDC, what is there? That is a new political party. Who in his right senses would leave the ruling party to join a political party in its infancy. I can’t do that I am a man with principles and I belong to PF not those rumours circulating around,” Sinyangwe said.
“We have been in the system for too long such stories don’t scare us. It’s actually good to open up such debates, but the fact still remains, I am PF. Nothing else. This game of politics is a game for bigger animals and those thinking am joining NDC should keep their ears open. Let’s see if such a thing will happen.”
Sinyangwe further encouraged party members to draw their energies to mobilising the party rather than looking for whom to criticise in the party.
“Some of us were nurtured by the late President Michael Sata and we have principles we can’t just throw away anyhow. PF is here to stay and we will be here,” said Sinyangwe.
15 Comments
Professor:M Patrick.
I see no problem for sinyangwe to have a discussion with musenge. We should not talk from the layer
Joy
If you do not have relatives and friends that’s your stupidity.
martin
Comment why is it that the pf members are always observing other peoples movements. i think every one in this country has he’s or her own rights in every thing as long it is acceptable with laws of this country.
sj
People, pipo shouldn’t we mingle? Or you’ll be suspected of a cross over. Anyway that’s what politics are, rubbing shoulders with opponents for good or bad reasons.
nshilimubemba
You mean when you are politician you cease to have freedom of association.
Really it politics is a dirty game and those who patronize then are equally the same.
mengmoreler
That’s y muli ba koswe mupoto and chimbwi no plan jst yimwe simufuna kutengako nzelu kubanzanu .rubish party yama cadres nzelu monga bakaponya kosafuna wina kuti alongeleko pa station panu.foolish childrens lik their father.
Spishi k
In Zambia we are free to talk to anyone
shadreck
People are free to mingle.
mulase
There is a state of BROUHAHA in the PF and this game of witch hunting will continue till they ar kicked out of govt.Every member seen chatting with another member from the opposition is labeled a sell out.I have for example alot of friends in the PF and we chat,drink and exchange notes 24/7 but no one seems to care maybe because iam not a FACTOR.The question is wat about these MPs who ar seen charting and drinking together at Parliament Motel?In my house my wife is PF and iam NDC but we share the same bed and chat without any problem. Come on guys let’s stop this nonsense.
Game meat
What a house? Wife is PF and husband in NEC and you call that a family in harmony? Can’t believe it.
Mpombo
This NDC issue will be humbled when elections campaigns heats up.But the major ploy behind its formation won’t be disclosed here lest the other opposition who view its coming as a blessing are alerted
duks
Mengmoreler u r foolish mother fuker idiot don’t repeat again
Richard
Cholera party, its that a crime to taik with mr musenge or CK.
Game meat
Matuzi
PF please concetrat on sweeping cholera out not that imwe bafikala ninshi tamulakula?umwaume tabamulisisha ngoma.
You know that cholera is yearly and mostly dueling mangoes, why don’t you plan on advance to do likewise to elephantalices prevention programs. I priffer AIDS than Cholera.Anso sembe ipaya chabe BA PF your President would have maybe put more efforts.
Next year please plan for cholera prevention not curling coz the time it takes to be identified is too small.
I am talking to the Government of the pf if they feil then HH and GBM balipakona.
people are dyeing like streatkids and say lungu alekontolola,very stupid with your slogan .Busy hunting of mistakes from others instead. Truly you have no vision for the people of lovely Zambians.
Moreover lusaka is a capital city bat full of daty like pf part,awe mwe.