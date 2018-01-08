PF Official On Copperbelt Linked With NDC Move After Meeting Mwenya Musenge

Patriotic Front Copperbelt vice information publicity secretary Kelvin Sinyangwe has been linked to the National Democratic Congress party after photos of his private meeting with NDC founder Mwenya Musenge were circulated on Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups.

Sinyangwe, the former Kitwe Mayor and immediate past Kitwe District Chairman, was spotted meeting with the former Copperbelt Minister at the NDC secretariat in Kitwe District.

The situation has incensed some Patriotic Front members who have demanded for an explanation from their leadwer.

“These photos are very clear and we can’t allow such things to be happening. I think we need discipline, and I have information that he will be making an announcement soon to switch to NDC. This man has been with us and at no point have we suspected that he could do this,” one PF member complained.

Another member defended Sinyangwe.

“Maybe we should not judge him too soon, the best we can do is let the Provincial Executive summon him so that we can hear his side of the story because we cannot allow this to continue at such a time in the party,” another member said.

But when reached for a comment, Sinyangwe rubbished the stories circulating saying he had no plans ditching the ruling party for the NDC.

He said despite Musenge belonging to a different political party, the two were still friends and there was no need to panic or fear when they were seen together.

“Who said I want to join NDC, what is there? That is a new political party. Who in his right senses would leave the ruling party to join a political party in its infancy. I can’t do that I am a man with principles and I belong to PF not those rumours circulating around,” Sinyangwe said.

“ We have been in the system for too long such stories don’t scare us. It’s actually good to open up such debates, but the fact still remains, I am PF. Nothing else. This game of politics is a game for bigger animals and those thinking am joining NDC should keep their ears open. Let’s see if such a thing will happen.”

Sinyangwe further encouraged party members to draw their energies to mobilising the party rather than looking for whom to criticise in the party.

“Some of us were nurtured by the late President Michael Sata and we have principles we can’t just throw away anyhow. PF is here to stay and we will be here,” said Sinyangwe.