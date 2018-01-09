Chaile Concurs With Kambwili On Motor Vehicle Duty

Radical Revolutionary Party president Vincent Chaile says the newly introduced tax on imported motor vehicle is outrageous.

Chaile says the Patriotic Front government was milking the goat to feed a cow in their new structure.

“For the first time in my political career, [I] have agreed with the NDC political consultant Chishimba Kambwili that [the] PF govt is very unrealistic to increase duty on imported vehicles.

“What the PF govt is doing is milking the goat to feed the cow.This is day light robbery. PF should know that governments worldwide are formed with a sole purpose of simplifying the lives the lives of its people,” he said.

Chaile says the tax increase will hurt the poor majority and perpetuate suffering among Zambians.

“You can only increase such satanic fees if only you are trying to discourage people from importing used vehicles as a way of promoting new vehicles manufactured locally… like it is a case in South Africa,” he said.

Chaile has urged the government to reconsider reversing it’s decision on car duty or face a serious backlash from many Zambians.