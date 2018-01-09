Chellah, Mwamba Trade Social Media Jabs

A contest between George Chellah and Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel

Mwamba characterised yesterday’s social media debate with the duo sizing each.

This followed the revelation by former finance minister Alexander Chikwanda that late president Michael Sata’s speech during the parliamentary address in 2014 was swapped by his aides who took advantage of his ill heal.

The comments irked Chellah, the former State House spokesperson under president Sata’s regime, who charged that the legacy of the fifth Republican president was being assaulted.

HERE IS A SNIPPET OF THE THE EXCHANGES

07/01, 21:01] George Chellah: Emmanuel Mwamba writes

Ba Chikwanda knows what he is talking about and he is one of the few who has the clearest of mind

Four months after my dismissal, President Sata appointed me Ambassador to Egypt, these elements ensured that I never got the letter!!

George Zulu (who was PS at Foreign Affairs at the time and Who received the instructions in my presence ) recently explained to me what happened to my appointment.

Because we forgive does not mean we have forgotten,because we have embraced people assume they can re-write history before our eyes????

[07/01, 21:02] George Chellah: Emmanuel Mwamba confirm that’s from you? ????????????

[07/01, 21:03] George Chellah: Someone from another platform sent it to me. I’m waiting.

[07/01, 21:05] George Chellah: Sipo, that’s being too simplistic. There’s nothing complicated here. The long and short of it is, the President decides and goes and remains what’s so difficult to understand about that? You wanted the President to go back to consult other people after making a final decision over the same? Who does that?

[07/01, 21:12] George Chellah: As for Mr. Yosa Miti and those using him. I will not allow knowledge and ignorance to compete over this issue. Please go and sing for your next meal away from my name. You cheap and unprincipled human beings. My statement is clear and focused, let these concerned respond and you will see how you will be left with egg shell in our face. I’m determined, geared and game!

[07/01, 21:17] George Chellah: Thabo, that’s what you should have advised your overzealous and stupid diplomats, certain Ambassadors included, to do and not that stupid spin they attempted to make this morning. Journalism and spins is my strength and unlike some wannabes, I’m a full fledged journalist and spin doctor. That’s what I have done all my life. I know nothing else. Let them know and prepare for a long haul fight with me.

[07/01, 21:23] George Chellah: This country is a mess. If an Ambassador can be online 24/7 what time does he work? Clearly, taxpayer’s money is being wasted on good for nothing opportunistic elements. There’s cholera, a messed agricultural season and a debilitating economic meltdown then you want to score cheap political points over an event of three years ago? You are cheap together with those who sent you on such a shameless undertaking. Tulemimona and if you think you own this country, think again.

[07/01, 21:27] Emmanuel Mwamba: I wrote this discussing this matter in Chagwa Smarties.

I was acknowledging Hon. Chikwanda’s assertion that manipulation and abuse of the president’s Powers was rife!

I was appointed Ambassador (George Zulu) is my witness in February 2014.

Anyway these matters require deep reflection.

I knew Mr. Sata and started working with intimately from 2002 to 2011.

You all know the Chiluba-Sata Political Relations and I was at the Centre.

I was privileged to be appointed Permanent Secretary (or promoted from Deputy PS to PS) in 2011 and worked in that portfolio till October 2013.

By the way I and PS Sipanje proposed Link Zambia 5000( it became Link Zambia 8000) as Mr Sata added another 3000km!

So I have deep insights of these manipulations that can not be exhausted in a public whatsApp group

Probably requires a book… and by the way history can be written from all sorts of angles

[07/01, 21:33] George Chellah: Ambassador Mwamba, I did not ask for your resume or links to Michael Sata. I was asking if indeed you authored that? But anyway, I humbly request that you bring your insights here including any impropriety linked to the name George M. Chellah and I will answer you so that we curtail these insniuations and lies certain people want to get away with. Also, your challenging me here will help me clear certain misconceptions and lies as I know that screenshots of my responses will reach those groups where I’m not a member. I hope that’s not too much to ask for. Thank you.

[07/01, 21:39] Emmanuel Mwamba: As seen from my post I didn’t mention you, when I wish to I always post my views on Facebook just like you do.

I was discussing Chikwanda’s write-up and confirmed the assertions of manipulations

Interesting you have also referred to the manipulation even graduating it to bordering on criminality.

And I followed my views with the proposal that Hon Chikwanda being a poetic and deep writer required a detailed analysis to decipher what his concerns are.

I further proposed that this can be done after the cholera crisis as the nation is preoccupied with the same

[07/01, 21:42] Emmanuel Mwamba: Imwe bantu we just need to write books, these experiences require other to learn from

We don’t write in Zambia., a few books have popped up from Brother Dickson Jere and Anyhony Mukwita

We should write for people to learn from our experiences, mistakes and achievements

This way we will pick the best practices and learn not to repeat the mistakes

[07/01, 21:44] Emmanuel Mwamba: Imwe bantu we just need to write books, these experiences require others to learn from.

We don’t write in Zambia., we need to document some of these experiences. A few books have popped up from brother Dickson Jere and Anthony Mukwita.

We should write especially for people to learn from our experiences, mistakes and achievements.

This way we will pick the best practices and learn not to repeat the mistakes