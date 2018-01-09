Chipolopolo Off To CHAN

  1. Home
Zambia’s Chipolopolo have left for Morocco to compete in the the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Coach Wedson Nyirenda and his 23 bullets have since arrive in South Africa where they are making an overnight and will play a friendly match against Orlando Pirates tomorrow morning.

The team will leave for Morocco on Wednesday evening via Dubai. Zambia will jet into Casablanca on Thursday morning.

Nyirenda’s CHAN team is in Group B alongside Uganda, Ivory Coast and Namibia. The team starts the campaign on Sunday and will face Uganda’s Cranes.

14 Comments

  1. Amos bwalya

    #all the best Chipolopplo, teach them a lesson

    Reply

  2. Willy nacho

    Nice team all the best

    Reply

  3. frank

    Zambia is christian nation i know for sure dat we ar goin to overcome dis disease only if we mantain our country clean and vry hiegenie people shud throwin rubishes anyhow especially woman ama diepers apaliponse umwana nga’ania you jst change de baby and throw the dieper there nangu ni mutauni muli tamusakamana lets us work together as one zambia one nation to clean our nation our lord God is with us nothing to worry umunwe umo tausalainda.

    Reply

  4. Sylvester

    Do your best guys

    Reply

  5. Hotness

    Make us proud guys by scoring more goals. I wish you all the best as you take on the cranes of Uganda on Sunday.

    Reply

  6. Shebarne Kamboyi

    Go Zambia go

    Reply

  7. soccer fan

    A.mulenga😄😄😄

    Reply

  8. Selenje Fredrick

    Go Zambia Go

    Reply

  9. Selenje Fredrick

    Nice team

    Reply

  10. roydsilengo

    Nice team guyz am wishing u all the best

    Reply

  11. Kedric siame

    Reversal bola na lesa go Zambia go

    Reply

  12. Elon Sikasukwe

    Thats wonderful brothers. Just know that when you on the ground we fellow Zambians are also playing with you and defending our young, strong and courageous youths. One Mweene and your trainees. We people of Kalomo Southern province of Zambia We are proud of you. One Dundumweenze.

    Reply

  13. Leonard Miyambo Jr.

    We love you guys and focus is needed. Cholera alert…!

    Reply

  14. Justine

    Go go go chipolopolo don’t disappointed us just do everything you know make sure bashalebalelila.and all our blessing will be with you guyz.all the best…….

    Reply

