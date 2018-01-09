Chipolopolo Off To CHAN

Zambia’s Chipolopolo have left for Morocco to compete in the the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Coach Wedson Nyirenda and his 23 bullets have since arrive in South Africa where they are making an overnight and will play a friendly match against Orlando Pirates tomorrow morning.
The team will leave for Morocco on Wednesday evening via Dubai. Zambia will jet into Casablanca on Thursday morning.
Nyirenda’s CHAN team is in Group B alongside Uganda, Ivory Coast and Namibia. The team starts the campaign on Sunday and will face Uganda’s Cranes.
Amos bwalya
#all the best Chipolopplo, teach them a lesson
Willy nacho
Nice team all the best
frank
Sylvester
Do your best guys
Hotness
Make us proud guys by scoring more goals. I wish you all the best as you take on the cranes of Uganda on Sunday.
Shebarne Kamboyi
Go Zambia go
soccer fan
A.mulenga😄😄😄
Selenje Fredrick
Go Zambia Go
Selenje Fredrick
Nice team
roydsilengo
Nice team guyz am wishing u all the best
Kedric siame
Reversal bola na lesa go Zambia go
Elon Sikasukwe
Thats wonderful brothers. Just know that when you on the ground we fellow Zambians are also playing with you and defending our young, strong and courageous youths. One Mweene and your trainees. We people of Kalomo Southern province of Zambia We are proud of you. One Dundumweenze.
Leonard Miyambo Jr.
We love you guys and focus is needed. Cholera alert…!
Justine
Go go go chipolopolo don’t disappointed us just do everything you know make sure bashalebalelila.and all our blessing will be with you guyz.all the best…….