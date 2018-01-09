Chipolopolo Off To CHAN

Zambia’s Chipolopolo have left for Morocco to compete in the the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Coach Wedson Nyirenda and his 23 bullets have since arrive in South Africa where they are making an overnight and will play a friendly match against Orlando Pirates tomorrow morning.

The team will leave for Morocco on Wednesday evening via Dubai. Zambia will jet into Casablanca on Thursday morning.

Nyirenda’s CHAN team is in Group B alongside Uganda, Ivory Coast and Namibia. The team starts the campaign on Sunday and will face Uganda’s Cranes.