Chitabo Takes JCC On

High Court judge Mwila Chitabo took the bull by its horns by saying that the Judicial Complaints Commission should be disbanded for overstretching its powers to trying judges.

During the ceremonial opening of the criminal sessions of the High Court, Chitabo who was presiding judge said the other option would be to have the Chief Justice head the JCC.

He said that the JCC was being used by ‘disgruntled’ elements that did not receive favourable decisions from the judiciary.

Chitabo is one of the judges at the centre of the politically charged post-election disputes and has been on the receiving end of brutal attacks and innuendos.

“I hold a very strong view that judges should only be tried by their peers or superiors-brothers and sisters in service or who have held the high judicial office of a Judge,” he said.

“It is a serious mischief that members of the Bar, which is lower to the Bench, should be the prosecutors and triers of honourable members of the Bench. (With greatest respect to the eminent fine gentlemen and ladies of honour serving on the current).”

The JCC has become a go-to place for individuals that have had axes to grind with some officers of the judiciary.

“Zambia as a nation prides itself in the independence of the judiciary, among others. Article 122 (1) provides and I quote ‘in the exercise of the judicial authority, the Judiciary shall be subject only to this Constitution and the law and not be subject to the control or direction of a person or an authority’,” he said.