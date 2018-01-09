Chiteme Not Suitable For National Planning Role – PF Official

A Patriotic Front official in Ndola is surprised that President Edgar Lungu has appointed Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme as Minister of National Planning and Development.

He said President Edgar Lungu should have replaced fired Lucky Mulusa with a technocrat who can plan well and ensure better implementation of the 7th National Development Plan.

He added that Alexander Chiteme should have first been tested to head the Copperbelt Province rather than rushing him to such a ministry that requires a technocrat.

“I am not trying to be naive or downgrade Chiteme. He is a friend. I know him very well but that Ministry is too much for him. Chiteme is new in this game he needed more time to mature politically, we have a lot of senior members in our party who could have deserved that Ministry,” the official said.

“The President may be building his own team but such timing is wrong. I hope that this won’t bring back the confusion we saw between him and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, remember that caucus committee called Copperbelt Members of Parliament headed by Chiteme? Hope this doesn’t come back, because we need development not fighting.”

He however stated that the appointment of Joseph Malanji was timely and although he was also another former MMD Member.

“Our party has lost it because as we speak it is MMD in charge now. That is why you see senior members of the PF speaking out in the manner they are talking, they are frustrated,” the official said.

Kwacha MP Malanji was appointed foreign affairs minister replacing Harry Kalaba who quit citing corruption.