Kitwe Council Demolishes Over 1, 000 Makeshift Stands

The Kitwe City Council has demolished over 1,000 makeshift stands in Kitwe Chisokone Market after identifying the section as potentially vulnerable to an outbreak of cholera.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu led a combined team of security personnel who swung into action demolishing makeshift stalls.

The authorities also shut down some shops in the Central Business District as part of the cleaning exercise.

Kitwe has recorded three cases of cholera which has claimed over 60 lives with majority victims based in the capital Lusaka.

The traders have been left with no option but to vacate their trading premises after their stands were demolished.

“We have nothing to say, this is an unfortunate scenario we have found ourselves in. Let us just support our leaders because even when we argue it will not help us as well. Ye,s business has been affected but this issue borders on life and death obviously none of us here wants to die, we will adhere but there should be a plan as to how we will resume operations when this pandemic is contained,” one of the traders stated

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said the decision to demolish the stands was taken to safeguard the lives of traders that were exposed to unsanitary conditions.

He has also disclosed that over K100 Million will be needed to address challenges experienced in 21 unplanned settlements in the district by way of sinking boreholes.

“My appeal to the traders is that let us secure our lives. Once we secure our lives we can agree how we can resume operations. Chisokone has over 20, 000 traders if we fail to address this issue now, the situation may get worse,” Kang’ombe said.