OPINION: Hats Off President Lungu on Cholera Drive

President Edgar Lungu has usually taken a battering from all corners over the many decisions that he continues to make in the governance of the country.
The Head of State has had to be bashed even for decisions that have nothing to do with him. But there is one thing Zambians will find hard to criticize the Head of State for having lain everything in the fight against cholera.
President Lungu has lain his Presidency on the line to ensure that the drive against cholera succeeds. Considering that the vending community remains one of the greatest support bases of the ruling Patriotic Front, it is not an easy decision.
The vending community has stayed loyal to the Patriotic Front even when every other sector has left the party’s popularity heavily tested.
Over time the PF has found it hard to displace vendors given the political cost of such a decision. Credit should go to President Lungu for having summoned soldiers from the barracks to lead the clean-up.
Soldiers have their no nonsense attitude that has kept everyone obliged in sticking with the clean-up.
People have lost property and sources of livelihood in the thick of the anti-cholera drive. The government has stood firm and every well-meaning Zambian has seen the fruits of the clean-up.
The usually dirty Central Business District has been swept clean with heaps of garbage that has been the signature appearance of Lusaka being dismantled.
It is not exactly the most fatal cholera epidemic but government has shown the way that with tough political will, the nation can be shown the clean way.
If the country can stick to this lane then President Lungu can look back to this potentially politically costly decision with pride.
After all it is easier to bow to political pressure and restore the vendors to their illegal posts in town and also appease the bands of alleluia pastors that have been mourning over dried up offerings owing to the ban on some church gatherings than to gain the presidency.
An delay a
Governance Muzeya
Ok
Temwalanji
We should support the president. Although some families are suffering because of this exercise, if there is something the government can do to help out the street vendors please can it be done quikly …..#KEEP_ZAMBIA_CLEAN
Simon nsama
Am proud with what president Edgar lungu and the government workers, are doing towards prevention of cholera outbreak they say prevention is better than cure am hereby emphasising the chililabombwe city council to do something and collect all this trush in the community because when cholera strick in chililabombwe we are giong to be affected please ba council do something dont just get the money and walk out during the inspections like they is nothing wrong especially muma tavern and restaurants chilibombwe is a small town once cholera kicks in we are all doomed thats my concern……
mulase
Give kudos wea they ar due.Hats off Mr President for this bold step.Apa peve mwasebenza.This is wat is expected from u not some of these unnecessary trips u take even wen u can delegate someone else.U know very well how much this country spends each tym u travel out at the expense of the Zambian poor pipo. Look at how much Amos Chanda has amassed in a short period. Muzamuletelela mwana uyo ka..Mark my words.For Amos pliz don’t speak to us as though u ar a Minister coz u ar simply a spokes person who has NO immunity ikasila nchito
hh
one Edgar keep it up
peter
People u want to see the President on the ground so that the President is working seeing him d coat that’s when he is convened but u see the street of Lusaka crean by his command
Jimmy
Let’s take the next step sustainability of Keep Zambia Clean .The Military Men must be saluted and be encouraged to be supervising this campaign as they have proved effective before handing over to the Council.
Amos Chanda assistant
Koswe mumpoto✊
frank
is it that we zambians are not spick & span? why other countries ar loughing at us? now zambia has been known as a rubbish pit
Joseph
God bless your works
GUSTAVO CHOLA PEARSON MPL
That’s brilliant mr president
Maano
The damage has already been caused by the PF Cholera greed. They have failed to uphold the Constitution, health legal provisions, By-lwas and health regulations all in the name of political expedience. Now they caused the death of at least 66 souls for PF cholera popularity! It is treason to kill people for political mileage!
analyser
LUNGU is the causer of Cholera because of his thieving habit. So why should he get praise for what you call his drive. Get over it Jonathan has been a disaster for the country and he needs to go.
james kaumba
Street vendors mwashinikisha u thought u can’t be chased out from those streets u were chanting from amaka amaka,I for one I was hurt with such street covering roads behaviour now u will die with hunger with T shirts written ECL for 2016,mwapenga banyama
jk
That is Zambia Cholera
Steven Temwani Moyo
Job well done your Excellence
bank'$
Action after disaster you aren’t helping
Comfort
I hope this cholera issue will come to an end soon
Lc
Koswe mpoto
Collins
Only God knowz
Jimmy
hights
it looks like a ghost town
Dawn Habukali
Good job continue marking Zambia clean
kakuba berings
On the cholera epidemic that has seen some of our beloved ones sent to early grave; the intervention put forth by President ECL needs commendation by all well meaning Zambians.As a supporter of PF I think the President has demonstrated leadership. Bravo my President!