OPINION: Hats Off President Lungu on Cholera Drive

President Edgar Lungu has usually taken a battering from all corners over the many decisions that he continues to make in the governance of the country.

The Head of State has had to be bashed even for decisions that have nothing to do with him. But there is one thing Zambians will find hard to criticize the Head of State for having lain everything in the fight against cholera.

President Lungu has lain his Presidency on the line to ensure that the drive against cholera succeeds. Considering that the vending community remains one of the greatest support bases of the ruling Patriotic Front, it is not an easy decision.

The vending community has stayed loyal to the Patriotic Front even when every other sector has left the party’s popularity heavily tested.

Over time the PF has found it hard to displace vendors given the political cost of such a decision. Credit should go to President Lungu for having summoned soldiers from the barracks to lead the clean-up.

Soldiers have their no nonsense attitude that has kept everyone obliged in sticking with the clean-up.

People have lost property and sources of livelihood in the thick of the anti-cholera drive. The government has stood firm and every well-meaning Zambian has seen the fruits of the clean-up.

The usually dirty Central Business District has been swept clean with heaps of garbage that has been the signature appearance of Lusaka being dismantled.

It is not exactly the most fatal cholera epidemic but government has shown the way that with tough political will, the nation can be shown the clean way.

If the country can stick to this lane then President Lungu can look back to this potentially politically costly decision with pride.

After all it is easier to bow to political pressure and restore the vendors to their illegal posts in town and also appease the bands of alleluia pastors that have been mourning over dried up offerings owing to the ban on some church gatherings than to gain the presidency.