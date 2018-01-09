Police Arrests 3 For Murder In Kitwe

Three Community and Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) officers in Kitwe have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old man of Ndeke Township.

The three who have been identified as Mwape Malale, 57, Shawa Ziyalula, 47, and Edwin Mayamba, 24 all of Mwaiseni Compound allegedly beat up Frankson Mwanza who was reported for the offence of Assault and Occasioning bodily harm.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has charged the three suspects beat up the deceased while in handcuff until he became unconscious.

She said the suspects later took the deceased to Ndeke Police Station where he was noticed dead by the officers on duty.

Katanga added that the officers on duty apprehended the three CCPU officers and detained them for murder while the body of the deceased was deposed in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

She said a warn and caution statements has been recorded and a docket opened while investigations were underway.