Pres. Lungu Leadership On Cholera Outbreak Commendable – Aspiring MP

A PF official aspiring for member of parliament in 2021 says President Edgar Lungu must be commended for his efforts to arrest the cholera outbreak that has claimed about 60 lives in the country.

Castrol Kafweta says the directive compelling the Zambia defence force to clean up Lusaka, which is the most affected city, was a good decision.

Kafweta, however, says President Lungu must use the same energy used to fight cholera in the fight against corruption.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

Good afternoon fellow country men and women!!

I want to use this wonderful opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Edgar C. Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia in for the bold decision to contain the outbreak of cholera in Lusaka Zambia.

As we all know that on Friday, 29th December, 2017 His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces directed all the three wings of the Defence Force to join the Ministry of Health and Lusaka City Council in escalated efforts to contain the spread of cholera in the Lusaka City.

For this reason, I am deeply indebted to Mr. Lungu for his effort to contain the Cholera outbreak that has claimed quite a good number of people.

On the contrary, I would also want to appeal to the listening government of Mr. Edgar C. Lungu, president of the Republic of Zambia to take the same bold reactive measures to form a Joint Corruption Investigative Team (JCIT) which will collaborate with the failed Anti-Corruption Commission of Zambia (ACC) to seriously undertake a crucial investigation on rampant acts of corruption that being practiced by some government Ministers and other Public Servants who are charged with the responsibility to safeguard and preserve the resources of the ordinary people of Zambia.

I have noted with displeasure that corruption is retrogressive and has severely affected our country because it has become a standard practice in most government departments to bribe the concerned officials.

Zambia is being regard as a poor country because of the poor leadership that has championed the practice of corruption in public offices. Today in the government of Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, public officials are increasingly seen unresponsive to public needs and lack of any moral and ethical values, an act which I have regarded as betrayal to the people of Zambia.

Our people are suffering in society meanwhile some government officials are busy stealing the resources meant to improve the standard of living of our people. It’s very sad that organization such as the Anti-corruption commission of Zambia has immensely failed to undertake their duties aimed at reducing corruption in the country.

In this case, I would like to strongly appeal to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to review the current corruption in government and the illegal Mukula export saga by some suspected government officials.

I need the president to show leadership in this undertaking because these are the same scandalous unethical and unprecedented immoral retrogressive practices that has severely affected the country. Even if the president is also involved in some particular illegalities, he must allow the need to be investigated until he’s clean of corruption.

To me! Honestly speaking, corruption is even more deadly than Cholera because corruption has killed thousands of citizens. Therefore Mr. President, kindly look into this corruption issue and formulate measures that will help eradicate corruption in the country.

If you fail to institute a Joint Corruption Investigative Team (JCIT) like you have done to cholera, then I will conclude that you are also involved in corruption and you’ve to step down to allow the need for crucial investigation.

Thank you

Castrol Kafweta

Aspiring Member of Parliament