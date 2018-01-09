President Lungu Visits Cholera Centres; Optimistic Zambia Will Overcome

President Edgar Lungu today took time to visit cholera patients at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
The Head of State is optimistic Zambia will overcome the epidemic which has ravaged the country killing more than 60 people and afflicting thousands.
“Earlier today, I visited Cholera patients that have been admitted in the Cholera Centre at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
“I am optimistic that the measures put in place by my Government are adequate to contain the deadly disease. My Government under the Ministry of Health will further come up with long term measures to provide clean drinking water to our people.
“I will ensure that we as a nation will dedicate a day in every month to clean our surrounding. This will help improve hygiene and fight other waterborne diseases including #Cholera,” he said.
And a political commentator Bright Kaluba says opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should learn from President Lungu’s strategy.
“HH afwile asambililako ifi. ECL is the worst leader Zambia has ever had to an extent that all the electorates have resolved not to vote for him in 2021,” he writes on social media.
“However, with the kind of opposition leaders we have…he may just play around here and there and find himself back. He may steal billions of dollars and kwacha visibly (unverified allegations) – but with proper propaganda – the electorates may just vote for him again.
“Today he will be shown on TV visiting cholera patients. He will equally appear in newspaper. To the majority – he is taking a risk. To me – this is normal. Naine kuti nayako kulya kwine nga bansuminisha…. #StopCholera #StayAlive,” states Kaluba.
