Suspended PF Official Joins Kambwili’s NDC

Suspended Copperbelt Patriotic Front Chair Lady Dorothy Kayuni along with some other PF Members in Lufwanyama District have joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party NDC.

Kayuni, who led other officials from the Patriotic Front, said the ruling party has diverted from its core values of being a pro-poor party and has instead embraced only the elite.

She has stated that the Patriotic Front lack seriousness in mobilising members as only a few were benefiting while the majority of its membership have remained wallowing in abject poverty.

“We are disappointed because the party does not care anymore, most of the people that supported the ruling party are living in poverty, so why should we continue,” she said.

Ms Kayuni said despite the so many promises, Lufwanyama District has remained underdeveloped despite the minerals in the area which is only benefitting foreigners while locals continue to suffer.

Meanwhile, former Ipusukilo Ward PF Councillor in Kitwe, Francis Kasusu has also defected to the NDC.

And speaking when he addressed the defectors, NDC gfounder Mwenya Musenge said NDC has been attracting members and is in all corners of the country.

He welcomed the defectors and commended them for taking such a decision.

“The NDC is the only party that cuts across and has a general membership in all parts of the country. I want to commend you for taking such a step because you believe in our leadership, and we are the only political party that will bring hope to the Zambian people,” Musenge said.

Former chief government spokesperson Chishimba Kambwili is the man believed to be behind the NDC which he offers consultancy.