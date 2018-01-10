Arrest Of Cops In K2 Million Counterfeit Syndicate Shocks Zambians

Zambians are expressing shock at the arrest of police officer involved in counterfeit money.

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged three Police officers for being in possession of over K2 million counterfeit notes.

Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has identified the three officers as Chief Inspector Maybin Kasezya, 43, of Chelston Police Station, Inspector Maureen Nawa, 45, also of Chelston Police Station and Sergeant Joyford Mambe, 29, of Nakonde Police Station who is believed to have couriered the contraband.

She said the suspects have been charged with being in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to over K2.4 million in K100 bills after being intercepted in Lusaka’s Chelston Township when they were about to transact.

“The Commission wishes to strongly reiterate its caution to members of the public to familiarise themselves with the features of the Zambian Kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes as the Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book,” Katongo said

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

Zambia’s on social media are expressing fear and shock that if police officers engage in such vice there will be no one to protect them.