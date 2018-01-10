Arrest Of Cops In K2 Million Counterfeit Syndicate Shocks Zambians

Zambians are expressing shock at the arrest of police officer involved in counterfeit money.
The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested and jointly charged three Police officers for being in possession of over K2 million counterfeit notes.
Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has identified the three officers as Chief Inspector Maybin Kasezya, 43, of Chelston Police Station, Inspector Maureen Nawa, 45, also of Chelston Police Station and Sergeant Joyford Mambe, 29, of Nakonde Police Station who is believed to have couriered the contraband.
She said the suspects have been charged with being in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to over K2.4 million in K100 bills after being intercepted in Lusaka’s Chelston Township when they were about to transact.
“The Commission wishes to strongly reiterate its caution to members of the public to familiarise themselves with the features of the Zambian Kwacha and look out for unscrupulous individuals behind a spate of counterfeit notes as the Commission will not relent in its mandate to ensure that individuals behind such illicit activities are brought to book,” Katongo said
The suspects are currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.
Zambia’s on social media are expressing fear and shock that if police officers engage in such vice there will be no one to protect them.
17 Comments
Sirb
If law enforcement officers can be culprits,what of the general citizen.
Kincaid
Punish the culprits severely
memory
punish them like no mans business coz those pipo thy make other general citizens to suffer for just shishita…
diver
very shame for govnt workers plz charge them accordingly with the law.
Sj
Not very good example from law inforcement officers (Men in Uniform) wish they had thought of being caught in their folly than escaping the wicked plan. Comment
none of ur business
What a shame u pipo u bring….actually no mess punish them according to th law,what they did is not making sense to think about…..
Kedric siame
Please punish them not even fill mercy those are dogs.
Tlufia
What a shame u pipo u bring….
evans
Perform your duty
roydsilengo
no one is above the law do yr best so that they can the reason
shadreck mutale
Punish them
Kopala voice
Punish those three idiot’s they deserve it.
Daniel
judge yourself before you judge others, good work officer. let them pay for it
Bro Saviour Blessd Sakala
People who are suppose to protect the nation have become the culprits hey let the law work against them.
tooo bad
U gud readers doing that were are we going in our country ……shame
Tony
Justice should fully prevail let the public learn from this i suggest that the judges should grant them a severe jail sentence. Tb
Tapiwa
Forgive them because they are not only the first persons to have such a case in the part and they are getting examples from the elders. If you teach your children that dog bites, they will grow up to know that dogs bites but if you don’t teach them, they will play with the dogs. So suggest the position that you are going to fix them. Leaders should be our great Friend examples.