CBU Vice Chancellor Locked Out; Workers Pass No Confidence Vote

Unionised Workers at the Copperbelt University have passed a vote of no confidence in current Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma for allegedly failing to run the Copperbelt University.

And the Workers Wednesday afternoon locked out Professor Ngoma in his office when they requested for his attention but he refused to come out of the office.

Speaking on behalf of the three unions at the Copperbelt University, Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) President Derrick Ntalasha said Prof. Ngoma is not qualified to run the institution.

He said workers at the Copperbelt University had sought legal redress which provided that Professor Ngoma was not fit to run the Institution of learning.

“He is incompetent. He was briefly sent on leave due failure to manage the University but he came back and it is actually getting worse. We are tired with his dictatorial tendencies and we will not accept this, enough is enough. Salaries have not been paid on time since his appointment as Vice Chancellor.”

He added, “management has continued to pay themselves gratuities while workers remain with that salaries. He has continued making trips that are not beneficial to CBU, so we are wondering what kind of a man he is and we don’t want that to continue.”

Dr Ntalasha has accused Professor Ngoma of lacking foresight in managing the University as evidenced from the lack of priorities in the utilisation of resources.

“For two years the infrastructure is dilapidated, our offices are all leaking. So, as CBU workers we are saying no more Ngoma at CBU and as long as he remains Vice Chancellor we shall not stop our fight until,” he added.

After the general meeting with all the unions the worker proceeded to professor Naison Ngoma’s officer where they locked him out after he refused to come out.

The workers have vowed not to go back to work when schools resume.