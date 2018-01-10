Change Bad Perception Of The Judiciary, Pres. Lungu Tells New Judges

President Edgar Lungu has urged newly sworn in judges to change the perception of the judiciary saying this is possible if officers of a critical arm of governance were selective in their company.

President Lungu swore in Justice Mwiinde Siavwapa, Justice Betty Mwaka Majula, and Justice Petronella Chama Mwitwa-Ngulube as Judges of the Court of Appeals today.

The Head of State also swore in Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu as a High Court Judge.

“I understand that people have raised concerns with the manner in which the Judiciary has conducted itself. I urge judges to change the bad perception that has been painted over the years.

“This can be done if the judges stop socializing with people perceived to be of bad conduct in society and be selective in your contacts,” he said it a brief statement on his social media page.

President Lungu reminded the judges of their duty to guard the integrity and independence of the judiciary through their conduct when delivering justice.