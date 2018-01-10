Medical Doctor Jailed 3 Years For Defamation of President Lungu; Creating Fake Facebook Account

The Mongu Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a medical doctor of Luampa Mission Hospital in Western Province identified as Dr Kwalela Kafunya to three years imprisonment for defaming President Edgar Lungu.

Dr Kafunya was charged with three counts of Defamation of the President contrary to section 59 Chapter 87, Written Threats to Murder contrary to section 218 chapter 87 and Giving False Information to a Public Officer contrary to section 125 cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts of the matter are that Dr Kafunya created a fake Facebook account for purposes of bringing the name of the Republican President into ridicule by posting disturbing remarks, insults and digitally altering images of the Republican President with intent to bring his name into disrepute using a facebook account created in the names of another person who is also a medical doctor at the same Hospital.

Dr. Kafunya further sent written threats to murder the doctor in whose name the facebook account was created through text messages while in another count the accused gave false Information to a Public Officer of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police Station.

For the offences of Defamation of the President and Giving False Information to a Public Officer, Dr Kafunya was sentenced to two years imprisonment for each count while for written threat to murder; he was sentenced to three years.

The sentences will run concurrently translating into three years behind bars.

“We welcome this judgment and we believe that this conviction will send a strong warning to all those that are in a habit of abusing social media because officers are working round the clock to bring perpetrators to book,” Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said.