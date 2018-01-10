NDC Extends Invitation to Kalaba

A backroom battle is raging over what role former Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba should take up in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kalaba has had an invitation to cross to the NDC but remains hesitant given he wants to stick it out in the ruling Patriotic Front for the top position that President Edgar Lungu has no intention of relinquishing.

The Bahati lawmaker has had interactions with the NDC top brass but the lack of clarity on what role would be offered to him remains a sticky point.

Former Republican Vice President Dr Guy Scott has been engaged to broker some deal that could see Kambwili and Kalaba team up in trying to destroy the PF structures.

Kambwili like Kalaba remains a Member of Parliament on the ruling party ticket.

Kalaba has pledged to remain in the PF although some lower party functionaries are being pushed to champion his expulsion.