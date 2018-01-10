NDC Extends Invitation to Kalaba

  1. Home
A backroom battle is raging over what role former Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba should take up in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kalaba has had an invitation to cross to the NDC but remains hesitant given he wants to stick it out in the ruling Patriotic Front for the top position that President Edgar Lungu has no intention of relinquishing.

The Bahati lawmaker has had interactions with the NDC top brass but the lack of clarity on what role would be offered to him remains a sticky point.

Former Republican Vice President Dr Guy Scott has been engaged to broker some deal that could see Kambwili and Kalaba team up in trying to destroy the PF structures.

Kambwili like Kalaba remains a Member of Parliament on the ruling party ticket.

Kalaba has pledged to remain in the PF although some lower party functionaries are being pushed to champion his expulsion.

23 Comments

  1. Harpy Eagle

    Mr Kalaba just wait a little bit.That NDC is just a plastic party.As a future political scientist I can advice you to just remain in the PF and challenge Lungu during the convention.

    Reply

    • Jones

      You do not understand Zambian politics. At a convention you only challenge the incombent at your own peril. People have been beaten, their jackets torn, their money and phones stolen, etc. This is Zambian politics for you

      Reply

  2. mulase

    Since the Hon kalaba issue is being handled by our top NDC members.. Eastern Province will not comment until we officially receive a directive.

    Reply

  3. Chewe

    CK cant work with kalaba…kalaba is like vincent mwale…they are technocrats who dnt like talk talk

    Reply

  4. Jk

    Zambia chalo chesu bonse

    Reply

  5. Jk

    Dr Kambwili make Hon HK yo vise we are in support to remove Paisa Bantu mu power people will die in this regime, because they wanted dirt in the name of supporters to vote for them,tepapa mwalapila Dirt water for yo supporters in Kanyama chibolya misisi,Mandevu,nothing has brought cholera its u for increasing water in Zambia as if its fuel crude oil that’s why people are resorting to shallow well then at the end u want to kongola money on top of ko gole

    Reply

  6. Jk

    Dr Kambwili make Hon HK yo vise we are in support to remove Paisa Bantu mu power people will die in this regime, because they wanted dirt in the name of supporters to vote for them,tepapa mwalapila Dirt water for yo supporters in Kanyama chibolya misisi,Mandevu,nothing has brought cholera its u for increasing water in Zambia as if its fuel crude oil that’s why people are resorting to shallow well then at the end u want to kongola money on top of kongole chalo chaonaika tata Lesa twafwene!!

    Reply

  7. Wise Me

    Judas betrayed Our Lord Jesus Christ by pretending he loved him and yet he had a grudge with Jesus. Beware of those pretending to still be PF members when actually are NDC. Cut the umblical cord and we see what they are made of.

    Reply

  8. Kunta Kinte

    Ndelolesha fye

    Reply

  9. Chikala

    Zambia poor country.

    Reply

  10. Abena kafue

    Ba Eagle you think kalaba can challenge Lungu at the convention? Lungu has got things to just manhandle him before he gets into the Hall. Every party has potential to unsit Lungu if it plays it’s cards right.

    Reply

  11. Mpombo

    Bring it on NDC We first want you to exhaust your money Then give you and UPND a bloodied nose in 2021

    Reply

  12. CHISHIMBA

    Harry kalaba should help the Zambians remove ecl thru ck

    Reply

  13. bravo

    Politics is a dirty game.

    Reply

  14. Nebuchadnezzar

    Our country needs unification if it’s possible but with what is being hidden in many is selfishness, grugdes… “People come and people go carrying what they want to carry….”Burning Spear. Better ask Solomon, the Nebuchadnezzar’s of old

    Reply

  15. J.L

    Resign On De Truth ebwina Lesa. Fight 4 Corruption Kalaba Wesu Twacula.

    Reply

  16. Richard

    CK & kalaba, their aim, is to destroy PF b4 2021, so that UPND, can scoup the stronghold of PF area’s.

    Reply

  17. Kabwanda

    charo chikavu kusoba na 50ngwee mu pokets awe sure

    Reply

  18. Kolwe

    Awe teeti!!!!

    Reply

  19. Gerald

    What have you doing mr

    Reply

  20. Eric Banda

    Mr Kalaba…..you just have to have petience…on this political issues…cause if you continue with this then you are going to give UPND a chance to win this time ka…… just do what my brother have said Harpy Eagle

    Reply

