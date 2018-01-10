PF Official Slams Cadres In Luapula Demanding Kalaba’s Resignation

Patriotic Front Kitwe District PF vice information publicity secretary Gift Kalumba has slammed Patriotic Front demanding that Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba resigns from his parliamentary position.

In an audio posted on one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups, Kalumba expressed disappointment that the ruling party is spending so much time to discuss the resignation of Kalaba instead of discussing developmental issues.

Kalumba said the resignation of Kalaba from government should not shake the party because he has maintained that he will remain a member of the party.

He said the party should differentiate Kalaba’s resignation and applaud him for his works in creating a better image of Zambia.

“Kalaba has not resigned from the PF, has never, not even a single time denounced any portion of the party objectives or policies. He has respected the party and still remains a strong member. You people criticizing Kalaba are a shame to the country’s political democratic dispensation. The man has just left government and not the party, obviously he does not agree to certain things,” Kalumba said in the audio.

He said “why should people be asking Kalaba to resign. when Davies Mwila resigned from government as deputy minister of Defence, did anyone of you ask him to resign from the party? Today he is the Secretary General of the party, for example when a prefect resigns from his position, does he stop being a pupil? Or when [Felix] Mutati decides to resign will you ask him to resign from the party as well? We need to be serious”

“You hypocrites are making us upset, you are the same people supporting UPND. Your thoughts are so pathetic. Some of you were with Guy Scott when Edgar Lungu was becoming president, so don’t bore us such petty calls.”

Kalaba resigned last week citing corruption in the ruling party with the decision sending shock waves among faithfuls.