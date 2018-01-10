UPND Donates To Cholera Fight As Hichilema Says “Let’s Join Hands To Fight The Epidemic”

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to join hands in the fight against cholera.

This follows the opposition party’s donation to the efforts to combat the waterborne disease that has claimed over 60 lives since the first case was reported in October 2017.

Hichilema assigned UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka to donate equipment and foodstuff that should help the government’s effort in the fight against the disease.

Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his local goverment counterpart were on hand to receive the donation.

His deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM said the donation was demonstration UPND was taking a step of action in collectively managing the affairs of the country.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT

Greetings friends,

We sincerely hope that you have continued to be brave in the face of this adversity our country is experiencing.

As guided by our country’s health personnel, today, through our party Deputy Secretary General, Patrick Mucheleka, we delivered an assortment of items to the Zambian government through the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Local Government towards the fight against cholera.

In doing this, we are honouring the pledge for material support following our recent visit to some selected cholera centres in Lusaka. We hope this goes a long way in helping towards the national concerted efforts in combating this epidemic.

Once more, we say thank you to our country’s health personnel, men and women in uniform for their selflessness and commitment throughout this national tragedy.

Let us all join hands in combating this epidemic regardless of our political affiliations by abiding by the professional advice.

Blessed evening,

God bless our country.

HH.