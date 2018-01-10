Zanaco Donates K1.5 Million Towards Cholera Fight

ZANACO has today donated K1.5 million to help the Ministry of Health intensify the fight against cholera.

ZANACO Head of Retail Banking Simon Chuma made the donation on behalf of Managing Director Henk Mulder to the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya at the occasion of flagging off of the vaccination exercise against cholera in Kanyama Compound.

The donation will go towards the purchase of 130 x 10,000 litre water tanks, which will be used to provide clean water in the communities that are worst hit by cholera.

One of ZANACO’s CSR focus areas is that of the provision of clean water and sanitation, and the bank believes that in order to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the fight against cholera, access to clean water should be at the core of all interventions.