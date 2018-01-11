Kalaba’s Supporter On The Copperbelt Asked To Resign

Patriotic Front Members in Luanshya have taken on Kitwe District vice Information Publicity Secretary Gift Kalumba for siding with Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba asking him to resign from the party.

Responding to Kalumba’s audio, the PF members are disappointed and accused Kalumba of working with Kalaba while he continues to pretend being a member of the Patriotic Front.

They alleged that Kalumba has been organising meetings for Harry Kalaba, the former foreign affairs minister who recently quit citing corruption, both on the Copperbelt and Lusaka.

“This Gift Kalumba is a disgruntled element; he has never recovered from the shock of not being adopted. Overrating himself killed his chances, if you are frustrated do not bring your problems to us; we are in no compromise gear to see our party fulfil the promises made to the people of Zambia,” one of the PF members remarked.

He added “we are aware of your agenda and trust me it’s going nowhere because it’s born out of hatred.”

Another question the people Kalumba was speaking on behalf of, because what he was doing was wrong and had no blessings from the Patriotic Front leadership at any level.

“You are just a frustrated youth, we know you are a spokesperson for the few PF youths on the Copperbelt who have been eating Kalaba’s money and that they will deliver Copperbelt to him. Very shameful, when Davies Mwila resigned from the PF he remained quiet, so those of you, who eat Kalaba’s money and claiming to be intelligent the party is bigger than an individual, don’t even mislead people.

They challenged Kalumba to clear state his allegiance and stop offering unsolicited for advice.

“we are aware that you are even suspended from that position in the party that is why you are ever in Lusaka, meeting with Kalaba…if you feel Kalaba is good enough resign from PF than pretending to be with us yet you are not.

Kalumba yesterday took on the Patriotic Front for calling on Harry Kalaba to resign having left his ministerial position.