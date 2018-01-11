Letter: Using Soldiers To Clean Lusaka

Editor

Please publish my post

Hide my ID

My name is Chileshe [not real name], third year public administration student at the University of Zambia. I wish to comment on the use of the military in cleaning works. From the onset, it’s very saddening that our government has stopped making efforts towards creating jobs for us youths because lets say each military personnel is getting k250 seeing they can’t do that for free, how many youths can we hire in the same amount?

Unless one wants to tell me the military did some cleaning course, otherwise these are jobs which the government could have given to the youths through the Lusaka City Council, as well as other District councils.

We do not need military presence of that magnitude, unless you tell me there’s martial law in effect. Zambian youths wake up! As a student who critically analyzes things, the military is not there to clean but the one who engaged them was only showing them his power over them. You can agree with me that violence has been the order of the day in places where the men in uniform visit to help fight cholera ‘with guns’.

What the government would have done is to give youths these piece works, even at K20 each per day, and we’d be done cleaning by now, of course with four or five men in uniform to deal with public resistance.

Thank you.