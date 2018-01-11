Letter: Using Soldiers To Clean Lusaka

Please publish my post
My name is Chileshe [not real name], third year public administration student at the University of Zambia. I wish to comment on the use of the military in cleaning works. From the onset, it’s very saddening that our government has stopped making efforts towards creating jobs for us youths because lets say each military personnel is getting k250 seeing they can’t do that for free, how many youths can we hire in the same amount?
Unless one wants to tell me the military did some cleaning course, otherwise these are jobs which the government could have given to the youths through the Lusaka City Council, as well as other District councils.
We do not need military presence of that magnitude, unless you tell me there’s martial law in effect. Zambian youths wake up! As a student who critically analyzes things, the military is not there to clean but the one who engaged them was only showing them his power over them. You can agree with me that violence has been the order of the day in places where the men in uniform visit to help fight cholera ‘with guns’.
What the government would have done is to give youths these piece works, even at K20 each per day, and we’d be done cleaning by now, of course with four or five men in uniform to deal with public resistance.
Thank you.
Chewe
give ba police they do nothing apart from corrupt activities
JASON NYIRENDA
Chileshe, I do not think any one else would have managed to push out the vebders from the streets. Even the police would not have managed. You see, now everything is politicised. So the only people to use were soldiers. The police are so scared of carders that they cannot do anything to them. Only soldiers have the capacity to bring sanity. No one can demonstrate against the soldiers.
Derby Nyirenda
Well said my bro,as I usual say. Civil mind is very difficult to manipulate, now those vendors failed to abide by the council’s rules, who else apart from military officers could have managed that mess? Us millitarians know it better, it’s not a threate being with arms at such exercises because those are our pens we use to combat lawlessness especially this time around when we are faced with this unfortunate disease,thanks colleagues keep up good work.
Enock
What chileshe is saying is that they are to different issues ,cleaning the mess and chasing the stuborn street vendors cleaning can be done by student s on a small allowance ,chasing the vendor s can be done by the military personnel no one is disputing that .
Summer salt
Look chileshe, if you can think deep you will definitely know that you are not a student but a preacher who thinks whilst talking which is dangerous. If you knew what you where suggesting, with my deep thoughts is catastrophe; you as a student have waged war with police several times, you don’t fear teargas, rubber bullet, or shambok. So if they hired us, do you think we can survive? No! Coz not every trader is a citizen and others not from Lusaka. Hence, we are dealing with dangerous minds. As you may know, whilst the soldiers were cleaning they found dangerous weapons in the ntembas and decomposed bodies, now what are you insinuating, that you have nothing to do, the government will never come to your house and put money in your pocket. Wake up and stop seeking people’s views to gain cheap milage.
Sj
Ba Chile wesu, Men In Uniform have done a perfect job of removing the Garbbage. These people ‘ve moved in with a single word of command without qestioning Why, Which, When, Who, How, What garbbage to remove. Let’s see if Citizenry can uphold the Values of CLEANLINESS. Comment
Yuma
Chileshe or whatever you are called. Using the military in disasters is very common worldwide. Right now in Europe the military is been used to help with cleaning up snow and moving people who have been stuck after the heavy snow fall. The Canadian Army has always been used to clear snow and like what one Army General said the military is trained in all aspects of life and are more competent than most organizations to deal with calamities. Besides with the students we have now who resort to stoning innocent people’s vehicles who can trust you???
mulase
U ar quiet right Sumner salt This task is not as easy as this student thinks.The Police and the council have failed to remove these vendors from the streets so many tymz and for him to think a mere youth can manage such a mammoth task is mind boggling. This is not about the money these soldiers may get but the ability to flush out these stubborn vendors. In any case this is a voluntary task and I wonder wea the said youth ar to help keep Zambia clean nd free from diseases. Anyway let us forgive this student for we know that after his graduation he will not dare be part of such cleanups.
Mwaka
Chile go sleep you need it ,you don’t know what you are talking about
T.J. Banda
Chileshe, if given the same amount K250 per day, would you have managed to remove the vendors from the streets ? Let’s reason before making any utterances of criticism. Those ( soldiers ) are the only people with capacity to handle vendors.
shu shu shu
Chileshe or Hachileshe is a brainless youngman. What are our soldiers doing in the camps apart from waiting to go for peace keeping operations? Government does not have to pay soldiers to clean Lusaka as they are salaried staff employed to fight enemies both foreign and within. Cholera is a internal enemy so deploying soldiers without allowances was within performing their duties.
Laz
No wonder ni administration
Wise Me
That’s why we are where we with cholera. Having youths at universities with problem creating minds in stead of problem solving brains. Their goal is to make money at all costs. Our education is supposed to equip us with knowledge of and skills to live healthy hygienically and environmentally clean without being bullied into it, but we have failed. Cholera is a killer at war with civilians who have lamentably failed to deal it a blow. Go, go our gallant men and women of the barracks. Even after succeeding we will need enforcement of cleanliness everyday and everywhere.
George Mainza
Let us try to plan and do good things all the time,we should always remember that our country Is a christian nation.