Talks For Modern Chisokone Market Underway

Kitwe District commissioner Binwell Mpundu has announced that government will take advantage of the closure of Chisokone Market to open up discussions for the construction of a modern market in the district.

And Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has said that the construction of an ultra modern market and bus station at Chisokone Market in Kitwe will require about $145 million.

Mpundu said the closure of Chisokone Market has exposed high poor sanitation levels that leave trading place inhabitable for trading

“The outbreak of cholera in somewhat inverted commas is a blessing in disguise because then it gives us a wake up call to change the approach in addressing the issues. At Chisokone market, we will have to make very tough decisions, you will agree that when we decided to remove vendors from the Central Business District there was an uproar from marketeers on the decision we made, but today we are vindicated.

Mpundu said now is the time to act and fight the outbreak of cholera and avoid bringing politics in the matter.

He further disclosed that of the three victims of cholera in Kitwe, one has been discharged while the two others could be released any day as they have shown positive indications of recovery.

Mpundu further said Chisokone market will remain closed until the exercise of cleaning is completed.

Meanwhile, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe said the modernisation of Chisokone Market will require about $ 145 million.

“$145 million dollars is needed to build both a two storey ultra modern market and bus station at Chisokone market in Kitwe. The architectural designs and estimated bill of quantities are ready as per Kitwe City Council project proposal,” said Kang’ombe.