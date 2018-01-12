Antonio Mwanza: You Can’t Fight Cholera With A Curfew

Opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says the riot in Kanyama could have been avoided if only authorities were a little sensitive.
Mwanza says putting Kanyama on lockdown with providing its resident an alternative smacked of the lack of common sense.
“What the people of Kanyama need is not a curfew but clean water, decent sanitation, proper housing, proper drainages and conducive trading places,” he says in a social media post.
“Just a little bit of sensitivity and common sense could have prevented the riots in Kanyama.
“You can’t put a whole compound, with tens of thousands of people on lock down. First you take away their means of survival, then you impose a curfew on the entire population and somehow expect that they will survive.
“That’s really warped thinking. A hungry mob is an angry mob.
“You don’t fight cholera by imposing a curfew.”
Mwanza says Zambian authorities should use civil and effective measures to deal with the cholera pandemic instead of creating problems out of it.
“We have taken away people’s only source of survival without giving them any meaningful alternatives and yet we expect the very people with empty pockets to be buying chlorine, hand sanitisers, clean water and to build decent toilets and drainages to forestall cholera. What irony!!!”
Residents of Kanyama are engaged in running battles with police after authorities put up strict measures to contain the outbreak of cholera.
16 Comments
Mutemwa
On point, infact its a hit.
RICHMAN
Which is bad
james
this is the worst government zambia has ever had.
Jk
True!!;
Jonathan
what s wrong people please……..
Jk
Mother Zambia !!!!
Roadkill
Our president is surrounded by brainless warthogs.Am beginning to hate this GOVT,they have become too overconfident.
Jonathan mumba
what s wrong people please ooooh my god
cornelius kamwayi
its rily unfortunate that a once so called pillar of peace in the region could be experience such issues.the authority get back on drawing board if its to contain the rising issues which may result in economic cratch.i totaly agree with antonio mwanza and mr kambwili.this is a wakeup cal to the authority to be very analytical when making decisions.Fellow Zambians lets wakeup to the challenge.gud day.
zagaman
this z mockery we have had cholera during the time of kaunda regime,but wht z hapening z a mystery in zambian history of governance
frank
we must be very careful otherwise,we”re handing for a disaster
Emmanuel
May the Lord help us,pliz lord come and do what only you can do.
Morgan jay mwenya
Well this is hot
dundumwezi
i cal upon my felloaw zambian 2 put aside politics coz its time is over now let us work hand in hand 2 attain this problem .with our govt there z no problem 2 put meassures 4 kanyama residents coz these pipo tend not care there areas more especially when there z no outbreak of any disease .so pliz u shud learn a lesson 2 keep lsk in advance coz the way lsk z during dry season u cant like it ,i dont know what z wrong with ba council not 2 take serious measures in october than making strict measures during rain seasons meanwhile its 2 let 2 control gabbages in the street.so pliz pliz let us try 2 mantain our environments in time coz its not gud 2 start condeming yo friends when there z something wrong in our country more especialy the govt. mind u lsk is the dirtiest city in zambia so if u continue with the same spirit of not caring yo city chorela is going 2 be yo song each and every year that side
zacks
This is TRUE.When we cry for jobs they will not give us..
King #
End time has come.
Cholera is an excuse
Pray hard ✖ harder =strongly💥