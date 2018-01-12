Antonio Mwanza: You Can’t Fight Cholera With A Curfew

Opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says the riot in Kanyama could have been avoided if only authorities were a little sensitive.

Mwanza says putting Kanyama on lockdown with providing its resident an alternative smacked of the lack of common sense.

“What the people of Kanyama need is not a curfew but clean water, decent sanitation, proper housing, proper drainages and conducive trading places,” he says in a social media post.

“Just a little bit of sensitivity and common sense could have prevented the riots in Kanyama.

“You can’t put a whole compound, with tens of thousands of people on lock down. First you take away their means of survival, then you impose a curfew on the entire population and somehow expect that they will survive.

“That’s really warped thinking. A hungry mob is an angry mob.

“You don’t fight cholera by imposing a curfew.”

Mwanza says Zambian authorities should use civil and effective measures to deal with the cholera pandemic instead of creating problems out of it.

“We have taken away people’s only source of survival without giving them any meaningful alternatives and yet we expect the very people with empty pockets to be buying chlorine, hand sanitisers, clean water and to build decent toilets and drainages to forestall cholera. What irony!!!”

Residents of Kanyama are engaged in running battles with police after authorities put up strict measures to contain the outbreak of cholera.