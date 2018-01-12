CBU Workers Snub State House Aide

Unionised workers at the Copperbelt University yesterday snubbed State House political advisor Kazier Zulu and Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu when a meeting was called to find a solution to problems affecting the institution.

Mpundu summoned the Unionised Workers at the Kitwe City Council to meet state officials and help resolve the impasse at the Copperbelt University.

The District Commissioner was however angered to learn that the Unionised workers had refused to attend the organised meeting.

In addressing the media, Mpundu said the behaviour exhibited by the Unionised Workers was disappointing and will not be condoned in the district.

“We had informed them that we meet here on a neutral ground to help address the issues but am disappointed that they have decided to stay away from this meeting. This behaviour will not be allowed because we will be forced to take action against such indiscipline behaviour,” Mpundu said.

He said the district was faced with a number of challenges among them the possible cholera outbreak and it was disappointing that despite finding time to meet them, the unionised workers decided to stay away.

Meanwhile, Presidential advisor Kaizar Zulu who at the venue of the meeting issued instructions on the phone that the workers be punished for their behaviour.

However, the unionised workers said any meeting called by authorities was not important to them because they had laid their demands on the table.

Worker’s representative Dr. Derrick Ntalasha said the workers had demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma.

“We asked them to come here [CBU premises] where the problem is. Why call us when the problem is here. We have given our position, Professor Ngoma must go! Nothing else,” Dr Ntalasha said.