Chipili Constituency Gets 50% CDF

The Ministry of Local Government has approved the request of an initial K700, 000 (50%) allocation of the 2017 Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to Chipili Constituency in Luapula Province on projects identified for funding.

Council Public Relations Officer Oscar Malipenga said the local authority has identified a total of 24 infrastructure projects in the district from successful applicants and sought authority to use the initial allocation of the 2017 CDF.

He said the Ministry has however directed Chipili Town Council to adhere and ensure compliance with engineers estimates for all infrastructure projects.

Emphasis has also been placed on procurement that must be subjected to the Tender Procedure as guided in the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Act No. 12 of 2008.

He said the Council was grateful to the Ministry of Local Government for approving the council’s request to use K700, 000 CDF.

The Local Authority has promised and assured the Ministry of Local Government to adhere to the advice as outlined.