Kambwili Calls For Calm After Kanyama Erupts

Opposition National Democratic Congress consultant Chishimba Kambwili has called for calm after residents of Lusaka’s Kanyama area took to the streets destroying property in protest of strict measures imposed on the community to avert the outbreak of cholera.
Kambwili says Zambia is crumbling as a result of misplaced priorities and irresponsible leadership.
“Cholera was first reported in October and if this was a serious government they would have taken preventive measures back then.
“Now the poor are being punished because of an epidemic that is preventable. Instead of commissioning exorbitant priced roads and airports, as well as globe trotting and spending money on unnecessary things you could have prevented this by diverting that money into sanitation,” he says.
Kambwili says the common man on the street is suffering.
“The poor marketeers and street vendors are now suffering because they are hungry, their livelihoods have been taken away from them in a flash and there is nothing worse than a government that does not prioritise the poor people.
“Riots are never the right way to air grievances but when you are hungry it becomes convenient to fight for your livelihood,” he says.
Kambwili urged residents of Kanyama to calm down and wait for the right moment to react.
