Kanyama Residents Riot Forcing Security Personnel To Fire Teargas

Zambia Police officers have fired teargas canisters to disperse rioting Kanyama resident protesting tight measures to control the outbreak of cholera.

Kanyama is an unplanned settlement and a hive of activity with majority of its residents engaged in street vending in and around Lusaka’s Central Business District.

Since the outbreak of cholera, government has limited movements and removed vendors from the street greatly impacting on the livelihood of inhabitants of the community which sits at the base of the city centre.

Residents in the area are now reacting to the strict measures which are ultimately meant to help protect them.