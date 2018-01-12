Kanyama Residents Riot Forcing Security Personnel To Fire Teargas

Zambia Police officers have fired teargas canisters to disperse rioting Kanyama resident protesting tight measures to control the outbreak of cholera.
Kanyama is an unplanned settlement and a hive of activity with majority of its residents engaged in street vending in and around Lusaka’s Central Business District.
Since the outbreak of cholera, government has limited movements and removed vendors from the street greatly impacting on the livelihood of inhabitants of the community which sits at the base of the city centre.
Residents in the area are now reacting to the strict measures which are ultimately meant to help protect them.
medhone
ba president how many times ar u going to relocate marketeers.u chased us from soweto market to chinika school groud then to mobile markt.now today chased from mobile to i dont know.may u luk dis problem in another angle not only about chorela.u ar killing us with anger.we like u now like this we dont know wat next fo 2021 let people do busines at mobile before u finish rehabilitating soweto. please dont put lusaka on fire .we ar tired of this situation.giv people wat to eat.
Maya
I really like your comment bro the government should leave us in peace…….we have suffered here in Kanyama.
james kaumba
U have learnt a lesson u People wavotele mwanamutapi e don’t Ku beba mulelya amenshi HH for 2021!!
Bishop
Let home leave everyone in peace riot will continues bcz we are jobless,
Brighton
the kanyama residents must keep Kanyama clean then if they dont want restricted movements
james kaumba
Kanyamasdale kikikikiki,in fact BA chipwanye chikomboni chamadoti
Joz
Too bad people
Lewis
Comment Very bad situetion
homson
But the goverment have done the right thing, now as we the concerned citizen we want the gorvement to reallocate the vendors pliz
Lawrence Mallon Mbewe
Government is doing anything possible to save lives of people but Zambians We easily forget – Remember we used to complain ati BOMA must work but in the process we feel they are unfair hence we React in a disgusting way
samuel
JEHOAVAH PLEASE HELP US WITH THIS SUCH SITUATIONS
Davies m
God help us..amen
Lc
Stop playing people’s minds or else u leave this country remember hw the great Mugabe were is he today
james kaumba
Go ECL paka 2021,so that bashininkishe ba mbuli humble leader! which humble leader mulelapila ba muntu!
moses kamanga
yeeee pipo lets co-operate
mwenya
Comments. so deverstate
Evans Zulu
Officers Bwana leave them chorela will displind thm
Wasojax
Lets people of kanyama to come back to there homes and start there business
Fulltime UPND
Yes this is the gvnt you voted for.
nineo
Balekeni ba Sonte opo bavotele!
james kaumba
bwakuli chabila mwapaye no Lu PF yenu mwalivyimbile nayo likwatiseni tuteni banyama
Summer salt
Arrest who ever is found wanting, if one desires a dirty house then know that they want it a den of thieves. Remember that a clean kitchen brings appetite whereas a dirty house harbours diseases.
Davies m
They should really find a place for the vendors.cause death and conflict come as a result of food..
GOD HELP US..LET US PRAY FOR OUR COUNTRY
bxnnnx
Hshshshsh
Jackson scientist
The start up of the riot is just fine. Is not that kanyama residents are wrong, it is the government which is wrong. Besides, there is no way marketers can be twice shifted from their respective work places. Where are they going to find their needs if the probability of them surviving is 0. Moreover, Zambia must consider two alternatives:either to change the president or the situation. J. T.
Yungo™
The idea 💡 of the government is same what right but the only problem of we Zambians 🇿🇲 is that we are not that hygienic, we throw dirty any how. And that leads to the same diseases.
Keggy
What do u think people will eat and money to pay the rentals. Government please can also tell owners of houses that January is a free month the way u did in schools of not to open until furthermore.
samson shinyanga
Kikikikikikiki that’s nice good thinking
Mastone Zulu
Comment Boma Ni Boma
Pearson
Please people of kanyama let the government work. OK do you love this disease so called cholera?
Chiombo
The move by gvt z good but the way the armies are handling the situation z v bad.Ba lungu think twice!
pearson mwanza
Only God knowns .
Blazing hunger
The measures put in place are for their own health benefits..if they (kanyama residents) can’t stand it leave them to die but let them not put the authority to blame…
bulaya
lawrence and zulu,if u dont know anything keep quiet.it is not only kanyama afected.john laing ,chipata comp, madev,chaisa,missis,makeni,garden chilulu, garden house,george,matero and kamwala also do busines around main central busines of lusaka. yu idiots
Boyka Ben
Let The Government Work, Its Better U Die With Hunger Than With Cholera
Bright Kanyama
Cholera or no cholera people still die…..to me this whole process is making things worse…
Jarvis
Life is more precious. The livelihood of people is greatly affected. Its a dilemma!
Chileshe k
You guys you were busy shouting pamaka where you today you are busy running mu street and complaining that lungu is not fair
King jay
People in town depend on business, where are they going to find food!!!???
Truth
First relocation them then destroy
Naaman Mwela
Let us work together in promoting peace Zambia, we must come to a reliazation that there are good n bad times for any nation. Now that the bad times hav come lets work together n help one another with earns meet.
foothold
Bushe icakalipisha pa nsala na cholera nicinshi?
C J
The government is doing just fine. I don’t know those foolish who don’t know the problem
Alex
Be patients ba kanyama cholera can wipe you out in less than 24ys let the government clean the city
Dany
Our present parent hz left us with hunger their as busy foot eating in their officer’s while we the children ar suffering at home bcoz hz bn sent out from the streets were we used to get food we need to look for another responssible parent like HH
Pf suppoter
Please mr President tell the counsel to relocate us in streets those salling clothes coz our families ar dieing from hunger plz man of God.
Amafunde
Imwe BA Lusaka u are so date,you should learn to copy from Livingstone and Ndola.Keep up guys lekeni baleifwila ukokwine na kolela yenu.
peter siachikole
Kanyama people need to refrain themselves from these issues of rioting each and every time. If a problem comes it has to be solved peacefully without fighting or breaking properties. Lets put everything in the hands of God Jehovah for he is a provider
micah
Govts measures ar ok bt kanyama folks ar tired of these restrictions since they ar used.with the life of moving at one place to another and doing businesses
micah
Amano
Please let us allow the government to do the right thing for all of us. If street vendors are allowed back on the streets, we will start seeing another spike in the number cholera cases. GRZ needs to be commended for bringing measures that are designed to protect all Zambians and not just a group of disgruntled people. People should stop threatening the president with 2021 elections because the majority of us believe his actions are correct and we are behind him.
w eliezer tembo
You pipo u dont think well,ur minds are collapse with dirt. Let the officers clean Zambia so that we have good health.the armies the are doing good job to keep Zambia clean .
Kim
Thats The Only Problem Of Failing 2 Prevent Something B4 It Comes Out!
We All Knw Tht Cholera Doesnt Leav Zambia,lsk Particulary.Y Nt Tryng 2 Keep Our Environments Clean B4 Th Outbreak?
The Government Becomes Quit When Cholera Is Quit As Well,wen It Breaks Up ,thy Want To Show Up Bt Its 2 Late.
I Pety U Pipo In Tht Situation..
Thnk God Am In An Area Were We Live A Cholera Free Life.
Tyga prince
No wonder hh will neva rule Zambia coz of his supporters
safgv
Lol
kabange
Guys chorela is bad don’t play.
Jax
how about let Cholera spread and die? that makes more sense.
whatever happens, only government has be blamed? people have their share of blame as well.
you want our Zambia to spread disease and kill people? what is wrong with you people?
FYI, I’m not a fan for any of the political parties.
Ngombe
nenve mwenzofuna ba pipo think twice wen choosing a president
Garry ford
This is no longer chorela its too much viva hh 2021
gra ham
ati lungu zambia we will suffer mwandi 2021 ni pa ngombe ?
peter siachikole
Kanyama people why you always find yourselves in the issue of riots each and evary time each year?why cant you change? this is another year people lets stop rioting, stealing or destroying people’s properties. Dont blame mr edgar chagwa lungu for he is like moses who was leading the children of God to cannan.Lets pray together as a country and God will answer for he is not that can speak lies and He changes not.Good things work for good to those who love Him. Lets submitt to the authority of God dont make your own authorities. Please am encouraging you to pray without ceasing God heres each and every prayer. He cant fail. Dont insult our president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu because he was chosen by the almight God lead us to cannan Amen and Amen.
Ackim Ngoma
Let them do there own business not to chess them in the Street
Ackim Ngoma
james
it’s now Cristal-clear on who really burnt city market in an effort to displace marketeers.
.kantolomba boy
ubusaka busuma bane,cleanness is next to God
.kantolomba boy
mulongoti
Muntu alibe champion visiyeni vife nakolela vinajaila kuzinyela mum a plastic bags ngati ni kunganga Sembe banagona muchishala for one week
TRABLE
Ba kanyama be calm with the problem that you are going through at the moment, let’s us promote peace in our nation.
Sams
Just kno that the end is at hand
Violet Banda
What the Government is doing is not only for the good of the people of Kanyama but for the whole country…who is stopping them from going to look for food from other sources..but they resort to the most primitive of ways to express their grievance …rioting destroying the same property meant to help them, honestly?When cholera breaks out Kanyama is always the first to record deaths from it, instead of appreciating what Government is doing for them, they do this..sjambok them they deserve it.
Daniel
Mr president please we have begged you please keep us like all the President did we are dyeing of anger
rhodah
How special are the kanyama vendors that they shd be allowed to sell things
Whilst other vendors are home obeying the law.the vendors acted immature.
Since the clean up started vendors have been obeying. So why start violence
Me
Comment We need 2pray 2 GOD
Joz
Joz
don’t worry about life God is near to come just put your faith on him
Tumbuka & Nkoya
I love my country just like i love my Family member.I want Zambia clean just like i want any member of my family to be alive.Cholera is as result of dirt. So why police in Kanyama Alon? why not in Kabulonga or kalundu..? Counselors,mayor Area member of Parliament don’t wait for the problem to grow…people of Kanyama the Gvt wants the best for you not to punish you..next time after this don’t wait for this but live a clean envelopment stop throwing fical,dead dogs and any dirt materials in drainages find rubbish bins Barry dead dogs,fical etc..please help yourselves by keeping yourselves clean then the police will not come next time.. Cleanliness is next to Godliness.. Don’t politicize everything please we need a clean Zambia..