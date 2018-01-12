Kumushi Restaurant Re-Opens Its Doors; Offers Authentic Traditional Meals

The popular Kumushi Restaurant has re-opened its doors to the general public after closing for routine hygiene works.

Located in the Showgrounds in Lusaka, Kumushi offers a menu of delicious authentic Zambian meals.

Over the years, Kumushi has grown into a popular destination for many working class Zambians and tourists who find the appetizing cuisine unique.

The neat environment that meets stringent health standards distinguishes Kumushi from your ordinary eating placing. And its central location makes the restaurant a favorite destination catering for a variety of customers.

Some of its popular meals served with nshima include well prepared village chicken, ifisashi, ifikubala and the sumptuous tilapia.

Join Kumushi restaurant for some great meals and place emphasis on promoting a green economy.