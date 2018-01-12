Mumbi Phiri Bounces Back in Parliament

Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has bounced back to parliament after President Edgar Lungu nominated her to replace the dismissed Lucky Mulusa.

The outspoken Phiri will add a combative voice given the out of control Roan Member of Parliament who has become rebellious against the PF on whose ticket he stands in parliament is firing from the opposite aisle.

Phiri was by-passed for adoption for the Munali Constituency by Nkandu Luo but has been looking for a way back to parliament.

The former Munali lawmaker who served from 2006 to 2011 was also by-passed for adoption in 2011 and sent in the diplomatic service by late President Michael Sata.

Mulusa was fired by President Lungu creating an opening for Phiri to step back into parliament.