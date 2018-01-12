Opinion: Kanyama Riots And The Call For Early Elections

I find the riots in KANYAMA CONSTITUENCY deliberately consistent with the language of those calling for cadres and the nation to prepare for early elections and subsequent impeachment of President Lungu. It is no hidden fact that some people have been very consistent on their alarmist message and it can only be hoped they have no visible hand in all this thereby taking advantage to tailor the riots with their selfish power hungry talks about early elections. It is immoral to use the people’s suffering to score political goals by sponsoring anarchy. Only the guilty will answer?
It is undeniable that the cholera epidemic has caused devastating effects to the livelihood of vendors and traders. But it also true that government just like any reasonable government would do has a justifiable cause to prevent the loss of lives in whatever circumstances. Any govt owes it’s people the duty and sacrifice to save lives from preventable deaths.
As a young person like many others we would expect we all join hands in combating this epidemic regardless of our political affiliations by abiding by the measures set by government and where necessary providing actionable and viable solutions and ideas to the national cholera combating team.
Moving forward I feel this country needs to genuinely introspect on what it really needs in terms of consistency on the question of vending. We urgently need a realistic policy towards vending and one that will not carry a partisan political face. Zambians must objectively answer the question of vending and deal with it with the sobriety it deserves.
I feel it’s time we practice smart politics. We cannot continue as a country to promote lawlessness in order to gain political mileage and election votes. These are the results of promoting lawlessness in order to gain votes at the expense of sanity. We allowed street vending and it has become normal but now it’s a time bomb.
As a growing population Zambia needs to address these things such as unregistered taxis, cadres grabbing land and selling plots, cadres collecting levies at markets and bus stations. All these are wrongs that all of us must stop tolerating especially those in government. Otherwise we are creating a breed of criminals who have approval from govt to do wrong things and stopping them in future won’t be easy because they feed their families through those activities.
It’s time we brought sanity to ourselves and afforded the traders as well the human decency of proper and serene designated trading places. If Mayor Christopher Kangombe can manage to ban street vending and pirate taxis in Kitwe it can be done everywhere if we are willing. Kangombe must be a shining example to the rest of the councils in the country.
I say so because there is serious growing mistrust among the Zambian people. It is no surprise that even when the government means well, people are finding it difficult to trust govt because of lack of proper information. It is because of a lack of trust that we have this Mukula Issue and now people are becoming impatient with government on the cholera situation thereby resorting to riots. Government must restore hope in the hearts of the Zambians.
In conclusion as a new breed of young politicians I feel its time we started smart politics that promote those that make decisions which have positive economic impact in the interest of the country. Not politics that cost us the loss of revenue from closed and empty shops and markets and from pirate taxis including foregone levies collected by cadres from markets and bus stations.
Prince Ndoyi
MMD Youth
phirionah
Early!!!!!!!! early!!!!!!! Election chabeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!
Kay
It’s very sad to see that people in the capital city of Zambia do such things.let us work up and grow in terms of thinking…
Sydney Ibrahim njobvu
Manex
If I may ask…….when was government going to clean the dirtest lusaka(capital city)if we were cholera free?not in suport of it like any other concerned zambian.
Sammy
Cholela is real people of Zambia. please let’s not take it for granted! Very dissapointing for others to take it as a political mealege
Ricky
I don’t understand wants happening right know.
Seh
It’s true dear that is % true
Stanley sikaonga
Things are not moving smooth in our country…we are suffering today because of the decision we chose yesterday. Pipo of Lusaka and other cholera infected ereas, I feel pity for. Otherwise, Zambia is in big trouble
Sorrowful
It pains seeing my innocent mother beaten for no crime… all she does is for her kids… hunger strikes her family n the only solution is to try n sell a handfull of vegetables…
Only stupid n foolish politician can say this shit… we are suffering…
This is not time for politics mother fuckers….
Remember 99% of street venders are poor zambians n dont say any shit because every well meaning ZAMBIAN is pissed off with shit….
Fuck you empty brains
Asafu John
When ever Zambians see dirty or anything happens we say boma iyanganepo ( the gvnt must look into it)
Now the gvnt has come in we sing we want change.
We are living in the stone age while in 2018
The attitude of bitterness from our HH is so poisonous to mother Zambia.
Caging him was a right idea .
steven
Never should u fight with government pliz people.
Benson betros
Zambians Zambians!!!!Open your eyes nt your ears,take a clear look were our country is going,aweee!!!chachilamo we need a new leader.
eliya phiri
it’s nt time for politics it’s time for cleaning up our city
jay
Why are people doing this can’t they think twice before protesting?is it going to be good if the government leaves them to die of cholera?they wll b the same people who will start blaming the government that they are irresponsible so let us jst coperate and work as one in fighting against cholera
Hotness
The best way to decongest (dirtiest city in the world) is by relocating it to ngabwe district in central province. This will lead to reduction in out break of diseases like cholera.
muka
the dirty of a place cud hav been experienced in other towns not in our capital city where the president resides.shame upon our leaders in lusaka.
Ricky
I feel it’s time we practice smart politics.
DAVISON LYOMBA
Too bad
Ricky
Acting savage
Frank chola
In my opinion the government should come up with the lasting solution to the street vendors or else this conflict will not end
Willy nacho
Early ,,,,,,,,,,,@@@@@@@@@elections cheeeeeeeeeeeee