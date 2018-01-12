PF Official Jumps Ship Before Facing Expulsion

Under-fire Patriotic Front Kitwe District vice Information Publicity Secretary Gift Kalumba has resigned from his position shortly before being expelled.

Information and documents obtained indicate that Kalumba was due to be expelled after being charged for gross misconduct by the Kitwe district executive.

In a letter dated January 10, 2018 addressed to the Copperbelt Province chairman, Kalumba announced his resignation from his position with immediate effect but remains a member of the ruling party.

Kalumba, the former Rokana Ward Councillor, has however not given reasons for his resignation.

Yesterday, PF members in Luanshya challenged Kalumba to leave the party for allegedly siding with former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

Meanwhile, Kitwe District PF Vice Chairman Everisto Chilufya said Kalumba had been charged and was expected to exculpate himself for gross misconduct.

Chilufya said the party was not happy with Kalumba’s conduct in the media for allegedly issuing derogatory statements against the party leadership.

He said Kalumba had not availed himself and remained suspended from the party before his purported resignation.

Kalumba recently posted an audio on one of the Patriotic Front WhatsApp groups supporting Harry Kalaba’s resignation from his position as foreign Affairs Minister.