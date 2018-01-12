PF Officials Flirting With NDC Face Disciplinary Action

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has slapped charges on provincial vice IPS Kelvin

Sinyangwe and provincial youth Secretary Christopher Kalenge for gross misconduct and allegedly putting the name of the party in disrepute following revelations they were flirting with the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to a disciplinary charge letters signed by Copperbelt Province chairman Steven Kainga, Sinyangwe has been charged after his photos of a private meeting with NDC founder Mwenya Musenge leaked on social media.

The letter further indicates that being a person who holds a sensitive position in the party structures, Sinyangwe has been directed to stop carrying out any party duties until further notes.

It reads that his activities as observed from the photos compromises his standing thereby putting the party into ridicule and disrepute.

Sinyangwe has been given seven days to exculpate himself as to why the party should not take action against his activities.

Last week Sinyangwe’s private photos with NDC founder Mwenya Musenge leaked and raised a lot of issues with regards to his standing in the Party.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has slapped charges on Kalenge for allegedly working with former foreign affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

The letter has stated that Kalenge has not heeded to advice on several occasions concerning his activities with the Bahati parliamentarian.

Kalenge has been asked to with immediate stop carrying out any duties in the party until further notice.