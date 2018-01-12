Stop The Destruction, Hichilema Urges Kanyama Residents

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has added his voice in urging residents of Kanyama to desist from engaging to acts that will lead to the destruction of property and loss of life.
Hichilema says the situation may be desperate, but there was no need to further complicate the situation.
BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S IS STATEMENT
Dear Citizens,
We have received information that traders who were displaced from the streets and resident in Kanyama have run out of patience and protesting, demanding to get back their trading places so that they can continue earning a living.
We fully understand the challenges that everyone is facing at this moment but we want to call for calm as together we identify lasting solutions to these challenges.
Further, we call on every well meaning Zambian not to involve themselves in violent protests that would lead to death.
May calm be restored in our country and we hope even those whose trading places have been declared prohibited throughout the country will not resort to violence but dialogue and identify lasting solutions. It is understood that people’s lives and livelihoods have been disturbed and its time the PF took this matter seriously. The solution to roadside trading is to designate an area for traders to conduct their business.
God bless you all,
God bless our country.
HH.
10 Comments
sialumba siamoongwa
With God all things are possible.Let us work as a team on purpose. God will heal our Zambia.
sialumba siamoongwa
With God all things are possible.Let. US work together as a team with a purpose.God will help us and heal our beloved Zambia.
Billz
Those are wise words Mr President of the UPND , if you continue to support what is right and criticise what is wrong ,we shall all support u in 2021 .
Big D
Good words my president let us unit and fight the problem which we’re facing.
Jk
HH help us Why is Zambia on fire because we dont choose leaders we choose bosses
Justin
if these are HH’S true words,let all leaders take the same stance bravo HH…!!
Wise Me
May God continue to heal those wounds of the previous election so that we given a wider choice. That is how to compete favourably. Even on the cross accepting that peace is the only way to salvation gives you God’s favour.
duks
if u can change yo language nd support de gvt of de day nd work together may be u can make it 2026 As HH GO FORWAD HH GO 2026 may god bless us so that we meat in de other side HH .COM???????
evans
Good words Mr hh
Sky wizy
This nation is on the trap