Stop The Destruction, Hichilema Urges Kanyama Residents

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has added his voice in urging residents of Kanyama to desist from engaging to acts that will lead to the destruction of property and loss of life.

Hichilema says the situation may be desperate, but there was no need to further complicate the situation.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA’S IS STATEMENT

Dear Citizens,

We have received information that traders who were displaced from the streets and resident in Kanyama have run out of patience and protesting, demanding to get back their trading places so that they can continue earning a living.

We fully understand the challenges that everyone is facing at this moment but we want to call for calm as together we identify lasting solutions to these challenges.

Further, we call on every well meaning Zambian not to involve themselves in violent protests that would lead to death.

May calm be restored in our country and we hope even those whose trading places have been declared prohibited throughout the country will not resort to violence but dialogue and identify lasting solutions. It is understood that people’s lives and livelihoods have been disturbed and its time the PF took this matter seriously. The solution to roadside trading is to designate an area for traders to conduct their business.

God bless you all,

God bless our country.

HH.