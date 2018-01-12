UPND Are Political Time Wasters – Kalaluka

Losing Mongu Central parliamentary candidate Mwala Kalaluka has branded the opposition UPND as political time wasters.

Kalaluka who is a journalist by profession and one of the products of the now defunct Post Newspapers said the UPND stance on the Kanyama riots was opportunistic and devoid of substance.

The journalist turned socialist by proclamation and contested elections under the failed Rainbow Party project said that the UPND should not delight in the riots.

BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING:

Following the riots that have erupted in Lusaka over the PF government’s measures to address the deadly cholera outbreak, which situation could have been avoided had we a serious leadership in place, I have observed our colleagues who support Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND taking a swipe at those who are aggrieved by these restrictive measures. They’re laughing at the irate members that they are the ones who voted for Edgar Lungu instead of HH. This is being heartless because you cannot blame someone you have not taught how to be conscious of their struggles. Stop lying to the people that the problems they’re facing will evaporate once they vote for your HH as president. The UPND has several members of parliament, mayors and councillors who were voted for in 2016 on the basis of the party, yet have these individuals delivered on their campaign mandate? No. Now they’re busy fighting for 2021 adoptions, strongly believing that if HH is the presidential candidate again, they will use his name to bounce back into leadership. Sorry, that approach will not work for you this time round, you political time-wasters. Whilst you are laughing at the people of Kanyama, who you only consider in terms of votes, we will socialise with them around their struggles and teach them to wage their own liberation from your likes. We shall see who will laugh last in 2021.