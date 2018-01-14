It’s Irrational To Blame UPND For Kanyama Riots – Chaile

Opposition Radical Revolutionary Party president president Vincent Chaile says it’s irrational for the ruling Patriotic Front F government to blame the opposition over the riots in Kanyama.
Chaile says President Edgar Lungu knows that “a hungry man is an angry man.”
He says one need not be a philosopher or great mind like Albert Einstein to understand there can never be meaningful dialogue with an empty stomach.
“The people who are shielding the president from seeing reality on the ground are the same ones busy misinformation him.
“When people start shouting …we want change we …want change …that does not mean they are sponsored by the oppossition.,” Chaile says.
He says President Lungu should realise that the Sata legacy that he has been riding on is slowly fading away
Chaile said it was now time for President Lungu to building his own legacy.
“Surely what is so difficult for govt with all the resources at their dispose to clean the streets… so that our people are vending in a clean environment,” he wonders.
Kanyama residents took the streets on Friday after government declared curfew to mitigate the spread of cholera.
41 Comments
adrian nsefu
The truth shall set us free the word of God says so. slogans and symbols displayed spoke for themself. we do not need to be university graduates to know this. remember power comes from God and educated politicians should differentiate issues of life and death .remember you are vying the same position God will laugh at you bcoz you are a blind leader who does not need to be entrusted with lives of people God forbid.
CK
Proved failure!
levymuwowo
infact those people who are bringing riot they must b the ones who brought this disease in a sense that u are doing it for yo yo compaine
levy
kindly upnd stop doing this
james kaumba
who can manufacture a disease of cholera?its u who allowed dirty in the city,dance with yo pandemic because of allowing dirty water to yo own citizens
medhone
corect senior man.ECL is being given wrong information by so called cartels,and these ar people surounding him. ba president go beyond their advice.they want to paint bad image of u so that we say u have failed.we like u,do this before time please
Oko2
ARE YOU SUGGESTING HIS VERY DULL NOT TO UNDERSTAND DEVELOPMENT ISSUES HAVING LIVED IN CHAWAMA AND GROWN UP IN CHIMWEMWE – THE LACK OF JOBS, WATER, DECENT TOILETS, AFFORDABLE HOUSING, WELL SERVICED PLOTS. DON’T INSULT THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE COMMON MEN AND WOMEN. THE SOONER YOU WORK TOWARDS RESTORING THE ERODED TRUST THE BETTER FOR THE COUNTRY. THE LORD IS WATCHING YOU, UBUSHEKU SHEME NICHIMBALA CHILOCHA.
Vinçent chaile
Foolish talks,f***** your party cadres
mkango
Comment the people are hungry it is hunger not UPND
PHILLIP
this man has failed everyone. including his own dogs. ecl wawa!
Crusher
Vincent Chaile when are you going to clean the black paint you painted on my wall ati Vote for vincenct Chaile, on great East Road.Very irresponsible of you l
have not fogotten.
Kunta Kinte
Get out of the shield & face the reality. It takes time for an infant’s eyes 2 open. Even a pre school child can understand the situation.
james
you don’t have to be a political scientist to understand that this is propaganda by pf to discredit their political rival, this is a failed state. period.
FGM
Mr. Chaile , you have said the truth. Our President has a full five year term in which to build his own legacy , which I believe he can; Sata did it in three years time.
cts
Actually u pipo u shud appreciat for de support de upnd has givn u. Everything dat goes wrong wt yo foolish gvt ni ba upnd ,stop blaming other pipo for yo felya.de tym of pointing at yo friends,z de same tym u wud v used to solve problems.use yo tym wisely b4 it z too late.this z tym to work if u want those pipo to be quiet ,do wat they want.
cts
Before start building a house,someone needs to sit down n plan de costes of land,cement ,labor, etc.dats wat u were supposed to do b4 removing de street vendor from town.u wud v prepared de place 4 for dem.
chimphepo
Chaila you are blank ,fake president ,use your brains .The PF government is doing something good over cholera.
Muli chipuba
Lolo
The author of this article have limited information about the issue
musaba
No insults
Just be on point plz
Henry
Y mostly people claiming about UPND
Henry
Why most of people claiming about UPND only?
MUTALE
Ba UPND stop vandalism otherwise will be doomed
Manjolo
Please don’t accuse upnd,we just need under stand ing leader
martin
Comment why and how blaming the upnd. over kanyama which is a strong hold of the ruling pf. the issue is with the ruling pf to find solutions, and no to pointing fingers on their friends, they pointed where they worked during campain but out break of cholera they point at the upnd how and why. the pf is in the driving sit upnd is just a passanger. mind you if you are a father and you issue statements which are not helping your children. your own children can rise againest you.
Real man
Does it mean who ever starts a riot is sponsored by UPND MMMMM
Ronald Milimo
Reconcil to prophet shepherd bushiri,the programe will be over.
saimbwende saimbwende
This riot is surely linked to UPND, how come other places with the same trading restrictions have not taken to street. Does it mean Kanyama is the only restricted area? I can say Kanyama is a mini stronghold of UPND and most tongas live in there. if you conduct a check of those arrested you will find that most of them are tongas and hence UPND .I don’t agree with you Mr. Chaila.
Roderick chilala
Upnd and hh they want to make themselves to be good.but God is great he will bring everything on the open one day. Let them continue with their behavior.
No Fear
Its in Lusaka nt dudumwezi or mongu we shall see
No Fear
Its in Lusaka not dudumwezi or mongu we shall see
Kizito
The pf government is doing nothing bcoz they have failed to control sanitation and to keep our capital city clean this shows that they can’t rule this national its like pf died when the founder put to rest us Zambians we don’t have to support blindly its time to think twice as can see year did Zambia recorded the maximum number of deaths and patients suffering from compared to wat we have recorded this year.these people they are just stealing the money.
Neptune spear
Zambians do you have ears?your head of state Edgar c Lungu in 2016 he openly told you on radio phionex that I have no vision for zambia
vionesa kaizu
Action without plan makes no sense. How can you chase people from their selling places without giving them a place? Because ni1 here in Zambia can stay for five days with an empty stomach.Now what is your plan if chorela continues for five months?
joe
Be rational you people. Surely you can’t use whatever education to analyze issues? pf should blame themselves for this. That’s you are called SHITHOLE by Trump because of your sharrow minds. Get up and speak out the truth!!!
Ismaily
We need to have patient guys
Yetubene
I don’t think so
D.L. Chikubabe
Who is the MP for Kanyama?
Is he/ she UPND?
How come everyone is painting UPND green instead of red?
The people who rioted are the residents of Kanyama and NOT UPND or PF supporters. It was the angry residents of that area who were forced to be indoors at 18 hrs by the government.
Does it mean that cholera is transmitted at night?
The people who rioted came from all section of Kanyama and not from a single political party.
RB was mislead by those people who were very close to him and this is the same situation we are seeing Mr Chagwa is.
Henry
We should per attention and reliz for what’s happing
Big man
Telling someone to stop a business is like telling someone to stop eating, & you know how hunger is.
Please do not accuse any political party over that violence, it’s hunger not C.k, not H.H
Lawrence phiri
This is bull shit. This paper is so political. Very one is affected u fuckers
Amano
Why do people rush to blame others when things go wrong on their watch? It’s time leaders started basing their comments and decisions on real evidence. It’s unfortunate that when some leaders fail to perform, they start lying to the president and the general public. Let’s hope the president will see through all these divisive lies and lay off some of these loud mouths. This cholera crisis should unite us instead of being added to the list of endless political topics.