Zambia Faces Uganda in CHAN Match

|

The Zambia national team kickoff their African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a clash against the Cranes of Uganda at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be hoping that his charges come to the party with their pre-ordained script tailored along an opening day strong start.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will have to commandeer his troops from central defence alongside Adrian Chama while the wingbacks strong candidates are Simon Silwimba and Fackson Kapumbu.

In the engine room the solidity of Kondwani Mtonga may be complemented by the fluidity of Jack Chirwa with Friday Samu and Lazarous Kambole the favourites to lead the attack.

Gifted winger Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe may take up the flanks to complete the set up that will have Toaster Nsabata as the last line of defence in goal.

On the bench options abound upfront with the commanding presence of Alex Ng’onga and Martin Phiri providing possible options.

Zambia will be dressed in the new KoPa kit.

In the other Group B match Ivory Coast will face Namibia in an 18:30 (CAT) kickoff while Zambia takes to the field at two hours later (21:30 Zambian time).

Pay television channel SuperSport will beam the mataches live on SS9 and SS4.

CHAN DIARY

FIXTURES
14/01/18

Group A
Guinea Vs Sudan (16:30 CAT)

Group B

Ivory Coast Vs Nambia (18:30 CAT)
Zambia Vs Uganda (21:30 CAT)

DAY ONE RESULT

Morocco 4-0 Mauritania

(Source: FAZ Media)

83 Comments

  1. Tomzee

    Gooo Chipolopolo goooo

  2. Tomzee

    Gooo Zambia gooo

  3. As I see it

    Go Zambia go we are behind you

  4. mkv

    Go Zambia go we are behind you guys

  5. Chilu

    Goooooooooo Zambia we are there for I would like to wish you all the best as you play the first match in this year, eat hard and work hard. Go Zambia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  6. Kedric siame

    Go Zambia go Zambia 4 Uganda 1

  7. BJ

    The host team has shown seriousness by winning first game, convincingly! As for u our boys, put behind cosafa blues and beat Uganda outright. Go boys go and beat them.

  8. Victor

    I Bet U Zambia 4~0 Uganda

  9. Sakala Andrew

    Go junior chipolopolo go copper bullets im confident if you work hard you will lift the cup

  10. peter

    provide all the fixtures for Zambia games…

  11. chimphepo

    Chaile you blank ,fake President ,use your brains.
    The PFare doing the right thing over cholera.
    Muli chipuba

  12. Royd

    Zambia who wine uganda 2 null

  13. RB

    The land is their, the cup is ours. Go chipolopolo, go Zambia…. All the best guys.

  14. Pamutunda

    Only chipolopolo we trust in

  15. Bryan Vanaswegen

    Go ba Zambia bola nalesa

  16. Joseph sserunkuma

    Comment. Uganda cranes has to fly over the chipolopolo. Uganda 2 Zambia 0

  17. Joseph sserunkuma

    Comment. Gooooo cranes, Zambia is not a game, just fly over them very fast. Uganda cranes oyee

  18. kingstone

    go zambia go

  19. Bro-Moses

    Our mens-our team-our heros.!
    We love you our Zambian national team.
    We may have a number of mistakes done in the past but this is another chance given to us to correct them all.
    Goooo gooo gooo Zambia.

  20. Paul Shakambwa

    Go Go Guys. Time zone is now to do the right thing you went there for. We need 2 goals to nil. Show them that you are real Copper bullets. We are behind u Guys. Wishing you the best.

  21. Phillip

    Go zambia we are wishing you all the best

  22. Philture

    GOOOOOOALLL ZAMBIAL ALL THE BEST OUR BOYS WE NEED POSITIVE RESULTS AZ WE BEGIN THIS TOURNAMENT

  23. The great p

    Zambia! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  24. Trexis

    Go Zambia go, God first in all your matches. We are behind you.

  25. Muhammad j banda

    Go Zambia,Go chipolopolo.Guyz we are behind you make us proud .

  26. Muhammad j banda

    Zambia 2_Uganda 0

  27. Cloudy

    Go Zambia gooooooo

  28. George

    Gooooooo guyz we have hope on you

  29. king coin

    back back Zambia back

  30. mkk

    Zambia is wining by 2 – 1.

  31. gershom sulanji

    Comment yes guys u hav to know y u ar there and pray for the strength of God and always make us happy

  32. Vinniy

    All the best chipolopolo⚽⚽🏆🏆

  33. Kelly

    Go Zambia Go…. We have your back… You the greatest

  34. TENDANI

    ZAMBIA 4 -0 UGANDA

  35. TANDIWE

    ZAMBIA 4 -0 UGANDA

  36. phiriandrew

    We are looking forward for u guys to bring the tro

  37. Hotness

    Go chipolopolo go,the entire country is behind you. The scores will be,Zambia 3 and Uganda 1.

  38. Hotness

    All the best guys,please take your time to avoid pressure.

  39. Aaron sinyaman

    Zambia 2 Uganda 0 tulachinja Ifwe game ni 90 min kaa,?

    Reply

    Z…. 3 Uganda 0 tulya tute Ifwe. Ok

    Reply

    Comment Actually Uganda Is A Strong Team. They Are Not Push Over. And If Its For Zambia To Win It Wil Be 2 – 0
    May The Best Team Win.

  42. Christopher kabwe

    The Cranes are no threat to the might Chipolopolo.Go Zambia Go.

  43. Hotness

    More goals in the net guys

  44. Pakati

    Go Zambia Go we believe in You!!!

  45. Tobias

    Zambia 2
    Uganda 1

  46. Abraham

    Go Zambia Go we believe in You!!!!

  47. Misheck

    Go Zambia Gooooo!3niilll to Zambia.

  48. Tunefor

    Uganda alala Zambia 5 Uganda 2

  49. him g

    zambia 3-1 uganda

  50. Bellah

    Go zambia goooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I like de team dat nyirenda has come up.

  51. baros

    Make the country proud guys

  52. evans

    Go Zambia go Zambia

  53. Dabwitso

    All the best Zambia
    Zambia 3 Uganda 0

  54. Davies Mwila Jr

    Bola Na Lesa guys

  55. ENC

    Zambia 2 Uganda 0

  56. Boyd

    wishing u all the best guys God bless

  57. frank k c

    Zambia 4_0 uganda

  58. Cath

    All the mighty Zambia

  59. Boyd

    wishing u all the best guys may God be with u.

  60. JERE

    its my prayer that Zambia will win

  61. Moomba Fred

    Lelo tulewina.

  62. Kawilila

    Uganda 0: Zed 3

  63. james

    go Zambia go this is our tym

  64. Joshua

    One Zambia one nation, Zambia 3-uganda 0 one makeche Joshua.

  65. JEVIOUS banda

    Go Zambia go we will win the game

  66. Muzeya Ginny

    All Best Guyz

  67. Lewis sikufele

    All the best guyz we are carrying a day Zambia 2, uganda 0 only chipolopolo we trust bola na lesa tuchili eko tuleya.

  68. Hotness

    Go Zambia go, we are waiting for positive results from Marrakech stadium this evening,may God be with you.

  69. Lewi=zo

    Zambia 4-0 Uganda

  70. Jonas

    CommentGo Zambia go! we are behind you.

  71. kasaali ashiraf

    winners always comment with results nt excitements!! in few hours will prove why ” Uganda is the Pearl of Africa” and what or what, we are proud of our President… za..za..Zambia.. ” what a horrible name!!

  72. Paul bwalya

    Goooooo Zambia we lalalalalalalalal love

  73. milez

    Go chipolopolo!!!

  74. Mundia

    Zamb3vs ugand2

  75. john nkandu

    Guyz make sure,
    #OG ✌

  76. dwayne

    Guys make sure

  77. Ranfel

    Zambia-8 Uganda 2

  78. Magabah Glaah

    Uganda 3-1 Zambia

